Dolan's first timed auction puts Irish art in the frame

Artists who are much admired and collected in Ireland feature at Dolan's first timed online auction which runs until January 25.

There is a 1963 painting by Cecil Maguire of Purteen Harbour, Achill, which offers dramatic west coast views and is estimated at €6,000-€8,000. There is a similar estimate on Girls on a Beach in Pink and Blue by George Russell, redolent of easy relaxation during long summer days.

Girl with Umbrella, Reflected by John Shinnors at Dolan's.

There is art by Mark O'Neill, Arthur Maderson, John Brobbel, Sean McSweeney, Markey Robinson and Robert Egginton. An Ireland of days gone by is recalled in Market Day, Roundstone by Lady Kate Dobbin (€2,000-€3,000) whileGirl with Umbrella, Reflected by John Shinnors (€3,500-€4,500) is an arresting work of an entirely different era and style.

Musicians by Manus Walsh (€600-€800) is a stained glass panel by an artist who created some of the windows for Galway Cathedral.

The sale of more than 260 lots features some antique furniture, rugs, books and collectibles including a Steiff teddy bear and a Hornby train set. It is open for bidding on www.dolansart.com