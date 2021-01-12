Arty and colourful choices add a touch of optimism to interiors

On the Bathroom Shelf this week is a very cool biodegradable toothbrush created by Meath couple Niamh McGill and Joe Finnegan. They’re changing the world one handle at a time — and so can you. Bambooth is a bamboo biodegradable toothbrush, is the first and only bamboo toothbush approved by the Oral Health Foundation’s independent panel of dental experts.

There’s also a cute kid’s version too — the bambino, you can get them personalised to make bedtime fun. and eco-friendly. Shop online at www.bambooth.com or they are stocked in independent retailers nationwide including reuzi, Green Outlook, Meaghers Pharmacies, Meadows & Byrne, Avoca and more. A Bambooth adult brush is €4.99, a bambino brush is €4.99, with a family pack of two adult and two bambinos for €17.96.

There’s a beautiful exhibition by Cork Printmakers at Nano Nagle Place, see main picture above. When we’re allowed visit galleries again do check it out. It’s called Land Under the Waves/Tír Fothoinn and it explores the Irish landscape and the sea.

The Print Gallery is a partnership between Nano Nagle Place and Cork Printmakers, a print studio and resource organisation with over 100 members based at Wandesford Quay, Cork City. Exhibiting artists include John Beasley, Johnny Bugler, Wendy Dison, Angela Gilmour, Debbie Godsell,and Deirdre McKenna, Maeve Lynch Emma O’Hara and Aideen Quirke. Pictured here is Maeve Lynch in a gorgeous photo by Clare Keogh. Find out more at www.nanonagleplace.ie

Designer paint brand Curator has opened an experiential pop-up on Dublin’s South Anne Street.

We could all do with a bit of colour in January and the display runs until January 15. A collaboration of native art and design for the home, the pop-up marks Curator’s two-year anniversary on the Irish market. Created in collaboration with some of Irelands’ finest designers, Curator comprises 144 paint colours, inspired by 29 Irish designers, available in five finishes, coming together to form one beautiful collection.

There’s an interactive digital palette and creative colour wall, and you’ll receive a complimentary tester pot and A5 colour panels. Open Monday to Saturday, 11am-7pm and Sunday, 12pm-6pm. Prices range from €32, 1l, to €99, 5l, and the collection is available in five stunning finishes.

I’d be tempted to turn this peace candle back to front to say ‘See ya!’ to 2020, but I think that would be going against the whole peace message of the piece. Maybe we could use it as V for victory after surviving last year? It’s a gorgeous vibrant yellow, handmade with a burn time of 20 hours. Available for €39 from www.audenza.com

Check out the tweettastic Singvögel clock. German for “songbirds”, it’s part of the KooKoo range of bird voices wall clocks. With 12 detailed illustrations by bird artists Dan Zetterström from Sweden and Ireland’s own Killian Mullarney, every full hour you’ll hear for 10 seconds the voice of one of the European songbirds - from the blackbird to the woodlark. Imagine! But fear not, it comes with a practical light sensor that automatically switches off the birds’ voices when it gets dark and ensures a peaceful night. Phew. €103, see more at www.thedesigngiftshop.com

Any Riverdale fans out there? This blue and yellow Vixens mug is a nice little gift for cosy tea breaks, €3 in Penneys www.primark.com

In our tech corner this week we have these fabulous Freebuds Pro from Huawei. Super comfy to wear, with air pressure balancing, brilliant sound and intelligent noise cancellation, and no wires to untangle and/or curse at. They were €179.99 but at time of typing they are available for €99 at Carphone Warehouse. www.carphonewarehouse.ie

Spotted online this week — a bright and beautiful double sofa bed in butterscotch yellow. It’s called the Haru and is available at www.made.com for €422.