Arty and colourful choices add a touch of optimism to interiors

There’s also a cute kid’s version too — the bambino, you can get them personalised to make bedtime fun. and eco-friendly. Shop online at www.bambooth.com or they are stocked in independent retailers nationwide including reuzi, Green Outlook, Meaghers Pharmacies, Meadows & Byrne, Avoca and more. A Bambooth adult brush is €4.99, a bambino brush is €4.99, with a family pack of two adult and two bambinos for €17.96.
I’d be tempted to turn this peace candle back to front to say ‘See ya!’ to 2020, but I think that would be going against the whole peace message of the piece. Maybe we could use it as V for victory after surviving last year? It’s a gorgeous vibrant yellow, handmade with a burn time of 20 hours. Available for €39 from www.audenza.com