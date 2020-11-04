Carlo Mollino dining table sets record as it sells for $6.2 million 

Italian art and design classics take centre stage at Sotheby's contemporary art auction in New York 
Carlo Mollino dining table sets record as it sells for $6.2 million 
Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 15:00
Des O’Sullivan

There was a record for any work of Italian design at Sotheby's contemporary art sale in New York last week when a unique dining table by Carlo Mollino sold for $6.2 million. 

This was more than double the $3 million high estimate. From the Brooklyn Museum, it was designed in 1949 and executed by Appelli and Varesio in Turin for the travelling exhibition Italy at Work: Her Renaissance in Design Today. 

This groundbreaking event, hosted initially by the Brooklyn Museum in 1950, set out to expose Italian art and design to an international audience in an attempt to stimulate Italy's economy after the Second World War. 

Carlo Mollino (1905-1973) was an architect pushing the boundaries of design whose passions included skiing, poetry, racecar driving, photography and flying stunt planes. 

He developed the technique of bending and moulding plywood and his name became synonymous with complex, sinuous lines and forms.

More in this section

Richard Collins: 'Alien invader' trees can learn to be good locals in most habitats Richard Collins: 'Alien invader' trees can learn to be good locals in most habitats
Damien Enright: Sentinelese are the experts at self-isolating Damien Enright: Sentinelese are the experts at self-isolating
Islands of Ireland: Island in the jet stream Islands of Ireland: Island in the jet stream
It's back to the future for these time-travelling Cork architects 

It's back to the future for these time-travelling Cork architects 

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices