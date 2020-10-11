Chrysanthemums: How can I keep them flowering every year?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Chrysanthemums: How can I keep them flowering every year?
Sun, 11 Oct, 2020 - 11:00
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

I’m sending this query on behalf of my mother: She was wondering if it is possible to keep supermarket-bought chrysanthemums growing from year to year, or do they last for one year only?

 

ANSWER

Most shop-bought chrysanthemums are grown from cuttings, with often four or five per pot. Yes, they will survive from year to year but will need to be treated as an indoor plant. 

They have been, most likely, grown in artificial conditions under glass, and stocked in a centrally heated supermarket under artificial lights. 

Leave them to flower and die back indoors and keep them inside over the winter.

Depending on the type of chrysanthemum — and there are many — they may be OK to be left outside once risk of frost has passed next spring. They can be allowed to flower outdoors next summer/autumn as they will have acclimatised at that stage but they will need to brought in for the winter once more.

  • Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie

More in this section

The homegrown tycoons keen to share their recipe for success The homegrown tycoons keen to share their recipe for success
Lorraine Keane Celebrity Home Of The Year 2017. Photography by Ruth Medjber www.ruthlessimagery.com Lorraine Keane on why her kitchen makes her happy
What it's like to go off the grid and stay in a chic forest cabin What it's like to go off the grid and stay in a chic forest cabin

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices