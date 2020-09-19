House contents a central attraction at online sale

Lynes & Lynes' upcoming online auction in Carrigtwohill has much to interest collectors, says Des O'Sullivan 
House contents a central attraction at online sale

A Victorian walnut bedroom suite possibly from Castle Freke at Lynes & Lynes.

Saturday, September 19, 2020 - 14:30 PM
Des O’Sullivan

A 19th-century walnut bedroom suite that was once possibly at Castle Freke comes up at the online Lynes & Lynes sale in Carrigtwohill next Saturday (September 26) at 11am. Extending viewing for this sale gets underway today.

The nucleus of this 368-lot auction is two long-undisturbed house contents, one at Monkstown, other at Rossa Street, Clonakilty. 

No fewer than six watercolours by Lady Kate Dobbin emerged from the house in Monkstown. Notes on the back indicate that Lady Kate, who died in 1955, was a friend of the family. This house has yielded silver, period furniture, old swords, jewellery, glass, porcelain and antique paintings.

Ship Unloading at Cork Quays by Lady Kate Dobbin at Lynes &amp; Lynes.
Ship Unloading at Cork Quays by Lady Kate Dobbin at Lynes & Lynes.

Auctioneer Denis Lynes describes lot 120, the walnut bedroom suite, as "amazing". In an era of built-in units and what sometimes seems to be a downright lack of respect for the skill and crafts of old this is estimated at just €800-€1,200. 

It is known that it emerged from one of the great west Cork house auctions of times long past and Mr Lynes speculates that this could well have been the three-day contents auction of Castle Freke conducted by the venerable Cork firm of Marshs in October 1919.

The selection of lots includes an Irish hunt table (€1,500-€2,000), an antique glass hall light fitting (€200-€300), a pair of buttoned leather armchairs (€600-€1,000), an English blue and white tureen (€100-€200), a 19th-century Cantonese vase (€400-€600.), four Georgian silver salts (€100-€200), a 19th-century Admiral Fitzroy cased oak storm barometer (€300-€500), a cast-iron famine pot (€300-€500) and a pair of old entrance gates and side gates (€300-€500).

A 21-carat gold and enamel necklace is estimated at €1,000-€1,500. Among the artworks on offer is Ship Unloading on the Cork Quays by Lady Kate Dobbin (€600-€1,000), Creamery Bound by Jeanne Rynhart (€60-€100) and a Chinese silk panel (€150-€250). 

Books on offer include Elephant and Seladang Hunting in the Federated Malay States, London, 1905, by Theodore R. Hubback (€1,000-€1,500).

More in this section

2020_1_PERSPECTIVE_Canapes_d_angle_amb_pdf_lg (1) (1).jpg Don't miss the Irish Examiner's free glossy Home magazine
Lucy Hagerty 6E9C2661 (002).jpg Here's how to use scents to boost your wellbeing at home
200908_KAP1_012.jpg Design team creates the colour of courage. Here's how to use it

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices