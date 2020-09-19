House contents a central attraction at online sale

A 19th-century walnut bedroom suite that was once possibly at Castle Freke comes up at the online Lynes & Lynes sale in Carrigtwohill next Saturday (September 26) at 11am. Extending viewing for this sale gets underway today.

The nucleus of this 368-lot auction is two long-undisturbed house contents, one at Monkstown, other at Rossa Street, Clonakilty.

No fewer than six watercolours by Lady Kate Dobbin emerged from the house in Monkstown. Notes on the back indicate that Lady Kate, who died in 1955, was a friend of the family. This house has yielded silver, period furniture, old swords, jewellery, glass, porcelain and antique paintings.

Ship Unloading at Cork Quays by Lady Kate Dobbin at Lynes & Lynes.

Auctioneer Denis Lynes describes lot 120, the walnut bedroom suite, as "amazing". In an era of built-in units and what sometimes seems to be a downright lack of respect for the skill and crafts of old this is estimated at just €800-€1,200.

It is known that it emerged from one of the great west Cork house auctions of times long past and Mr Lynes speculates that this could well have been the three-day contents auction of Castle Freke conducted by the venerable Cork firm of Marshs in October 1919.

The selection of lots includes an Irish hunt table (€1,500-€2,000), an antique glass hall light fitting (€200-€300), a pair of buttoned leather armchairs (€600-€1,000), an English blue and white tureen (€100-€200), a 19th-century Cantonese vase (€400-€600.), four Georgian silver salts (€100-€200), a 19th-century Admiral Fitzroy cased oak storm barometer (€300-€500), a cast-iron famine pot (€300-€500) and a pair of old entrance gates and side gates (€300-€500).

A 21-carat gold and enamel necklace is estimated at €1,000-€1,500. Among the artworks on offer is Ship Unloading on the Cork Quays by Lady Kate Dobbin (€600-€1,000), Creamery Bound by Jeanne Rynhart (€60-€100) and a Chinese silk panel (€150-€250).

Books on offer include Elephant and Seladang Hunting in the Federated Malay States, London, 1905, by Theodore R. Hubback (€1,000-€1,500).