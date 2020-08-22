We pick the perfect products to pamper you and your pets 

There's some paw-some savings at Aldi’s Big Pet Event that kicked off last Thursday. Lots of items for the furballs in the family, including this Rosewood cat hideaway for €22.61. A cute and comfortable place for cats to hide and sleep, with felt sides, cushion and legs. It's approximately 34 x 34 x 36cm.

This landed in my inbox this week and I love this vertical indoor garden concept, playing with the idea of decorating your kitchen space in a unique and functional way. It also makes the most of your space, no matter how big or small your kitchen is, you can have your herbs and bits growing inside. The Silestone Institute is an international platform, an initiative promoted by the Cosentino Group, who are involved in the production and distribution of innovative surfaces for architecture and design. Find out more at www.silestoneinstitute.com

How dotie is this pink cat tin? You can put the Whiskas in the whiskers. It's by Barkley & Evans, €5.99, available in Homesense stores nationwide.

Interesting news from Frank and Honest, they've recently launched recyclable capsules. All plastic has been removed, using aluminium instead, reducing the environmental footprint. The good news for java junkies is it improves the quality of the coffee as it’s airtight — it keeps the ground coffee inside fresh and protects it from moisture, oxygen, light and heat. The capsules are also compatible with all generation Nespresso® machines excluding Nespresso® Vertuo. They are easy to use and available to in selected SuperValu and Centra stores. You can see how they work here: www.dualit.com/products/ecopress-aluminium-capsule-recycler

On the Kitchen Shelf this week is a new range from Heinz - [Seriously] Good Flavoured Mayonnaise. There are three options to upgrade your sandwich and add a burst of flavour to mealtimes. There's Garlic and Caramelised Onion, Rich and Creamy Truffle and our favourite, Lemon and Black Pepper. They are available nationwide in Dunnes and SuperValu stores for €2.29 for 220ml.

Swooning over this Brabbu set up, with two Begonia armchairs stealing the show. Check out those charming curves, with soft cotton velvet upholstery, it's elegant and modern and if set off perfectly with the Bryce side table. For more info go to www.brabbu.com/

The metallic trend is going nowhere, love these copper detailed shades from Next Home. Brightens up any space. Find out more at www.next.ie/

On the Bathroom Shelf, this week is a gorgeous cleanser from the Ole Henriksen Balance range. You can expect botanical-based formula with neem seed oil, green tea, eucalyptus, algae, and Irish moss extracts. Our tester tried the Find Your Balance™ Oil Control Cleanser. Reports of refreshed and invigorated skin abound, with oily skin improved and pores looking smaller. It's available in Boots for €26. www.boots.ie and www.olehenriksen.com/ for more info.