Coins and tokens in London speak of rich history in Ireland

THIS 1796 silver token, a ticket medal to the Private Theatre at Fishamble Street in Dublin, comes up at an online sale at Dix Noonan Webb in London on August 27.

In the name of L. Taylor, it was made by William Mossop, considered to be the founder of metallic art in Ireland, and speaks to the history of theatre in Ireland, and the occasional resultant splits.

It was called the Private Theatre but in fact, it was located in the same premises where Handel's Messiah had its world premiere at the then styled New Music Hall in 1742.

The Private Theatre was established in the 1790s as a result of dissatisfaction with the way affairs were conducted at the city's Theatre Royal, which had opened at Smock Alley in 1662.

A 1659 penny with the arms of Cork at Dix Noonan Webb.

Under the management of the Earl of Westmeath and Frederick Jones, described as a theatre promoter and gentleman of independent means from Vesington, Co. Meath, it must have involved some 18th-century talent scouting.

Each subscriber was allowed two silver tickets and could, if qualified, take part in the performance.

The silver theatre token, with the robed figures of Tragedy, Comedy and Lyric prominent, is lot 219 from a collection of 81 lots of Irish tokens from a private collection and is estimated at £300-£400.

A Cork city penny dated 1659 and a Kinsale Corporation Penny from 1677 come up as on lot with an estimate of £120-£150.

A collection of 14 gold half sovereigns at James Adam.

There are other 17th-century examples of coins from Dublin, Fermanagh, Galway, Limerick, Louth, Waterford and Wexford.

Cork, Down, Dublin, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow and Tipperary feature among the 18th-century examples.

Dix Noonan Webb achieved a world record price of £6,200 in May for a rare penny struck in Carrickfergus in Northern Ireland in the 17th century.

Coins of another sort will come up at the At Home sale online at James Adam on Sunday, August 23.

A portrait of a gentleman by George Lawrence at James Adam.

A collection of 14 gold half sovereigns with dates from 1867 to 1914 carry an estimate of €2,500-€3,500.

And if you have an interest in fashion and how a gentleman who patronised the Private Theatre in Dublin in 1796 might have turned out, a half-length portrait at the Adam's sale provides a reveal.

By George Lawrence, known to be working in the capital from around 1774-1802, it is of an unidentified sitter.

The oval portrait is signed and inscribed No. 35 Frederick Street, Dublin.

It is estimated at €1,000-€1,500.