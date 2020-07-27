Cool photo frames, snazzy smartphone holders and cocktail-inspired candles 

There are some great summer discounts in the DFS sale on at the moment. This green beauty, above, caught my eye. I’m weak for velvet these days. This is the Botanical three-seater sofa in Forest Green — talk about bringing the outdoors in! Half price at €649 until September 2; www.dfs.ie

On the Kitchen Shelf this week we have a new range of salad dressing sprays from Heinz. We love the smart spray bottle, we love that it’s just one to two calories per serving, and most importantly, we love the taste. There are four flavours, our favourite is Raspberry Balsamic, they’re available nationwide in Dunnes and SuperValu stores, €2.39 for 200ml.

Check out Tweet Pete, a very socially active smartphone holder. It’s snazzy, and it can hold your phone horizontally or vertically so if you’re watching a video, screening a recipe or just want the damn thing out of your hand, Tweet Pete’s your only man. From www.animicausa.com for €13.

On the Bathroom Shelf this week, we have an Irish personal protective skincare, Airmedica. They’ve recently launched Cleanse handwash and Airmedica Protect hand cream. Made in Cork and Mayo, the range uses over 80% Irish ingredients, and we absolutely can recommend these, they are fab, the hand cream has been a skin saviour — and smells divine. The range is vegan and cruelty-free and since launching, Airmedica has donated over 10,000 units of hand sanitiser to local hospices, hospitals and charities, including Marymount Hospice, Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Mayo Roscommon Hospice, and Cork Penny Dinners. Full range is available online at www.airmedica.ie/shop

I spotted this Sloe Gin candle because my eye is trained for that kind of thing. Don’t drink it, but get into the spirit of things with this cocktail-inspired Baylis & Harding two-wick candle. It’s €16.60 from www.baylisandharding.com

For a candle made much closer to home, Ester Murray’s creations are always a treat. The Cork lady handpours every one using 100% natural ingredients. We love this Pomegranate and Raspberry one, the smell is ridiculously good, it lasts for ages, and the kids reuse the gorgeous containers to pot little seedlings in. Candles are €17.99, they are available in various pharmacies. Check out [url=https://www.estersaromas.wixsite.com]

Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life’s DOA. But at least you’ve got somewhere cool to put your photo. This Friends-inspired frame is €5.40 from Pennyes nationwide.