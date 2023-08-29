H&M Home to open at Cork’s Opera Lane next week

The new store, featuring both H&M and H&M Home, will open on Thursday, September 7, at 10am
GOOD news for fans of Scandi-cool home interiors — H&M has been fully refit in Opera Lane. 

Opening next week, the store will also now offer a new, fresh interior look and feel for the brand, including the much-awaited introduction of H&M Home, new click-and-collect lockers and self-service checkouts. 

“It is fantastic to finally be bringing our much-loved H&M Home concept to Ireland, and to be launching it first in our Opera Lane store in Cork," says H&M UK and Ireland head of expansion Klas Degeryd.

H&M Home's autumn/winter range.

"This will be the largest H&M store in the area, where customers can enjoy our curated fashion and interior collections in a newly designed space that celebrates style and creativity. 

"We cannot wait to welcome our Cork customer to the new and improved store on September 7 at 10am.”

The Opera Lane store has continued to trade during the refurbishment. 

Spread over three floors, the store will feature new services including click & collect lockers and self-checkouts, as well as the first H&M Home concept in Ireland. 

Customers visiting will notice a new, welcoming interior, and a relaxed environment, and products will be displayed in a curated and inspirational way.

“This reinvestment in the Opera Lane store underpins the belief in Cork as a retail location," according to Lia Dennehy, associate director, Savills."The calibre of the international brand H&M is known throughout the world and it is an indication of the success of Opera Lane that they have chosen to introduce their popular H&M Home collection to the Irish market here first. 

"It is an exciting time for Cork retail and we look forward to a successful trading season for the Home and Fashion retailer.” Sustainability is at the heart of its business model, according to H&M, which says it will continue “to lead the transition to circular, climate-positive fashion and homeware, values which will be built into the foundation of the new store”.

The first 100 customers in the queue on September 7 will be offered a complimentary gift-with-purchase, and visitors can experience exclusive in-store activations.

