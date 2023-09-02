Busy autumn auction season kicks off

Online sales at O'Donovan's in Newcastlewest today (Sep 2) and by Matthews in Kells, Co. Meath tomorrow will kick off a busy autumn auction season. The contents of two Limerick city properties including period furniture, silver, art and Waterford Crystal will come under the hammer at O'Donovans. More than 400 lots are to be sold, mostly without reserve. Among them are three longcase clocks, a set of early Victorian dining chairs, a carved oak barometer, a foldover card table, Georgian oak hall chairs and art by Thomas Kinkade.

A pair of Continental porcelain floor vases, each four feet high, at Matthews.