Nine antique sales packed into four days next week

Offering everything from a carved Black Forest standing bear and fine antique furniture to a restored Steinway boutique grand piano there will be a feast of interiors auctions for Irish collectors next week. No fewer than nine days of sales will be packed into just four days up and down the country on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Catalogues for all auctions are online and all are now on view. Aidan Foley's online hotel interiors sale can be viewed at Prussia Street in Dublin and includes a life-size Black Forest Bear (€1,200-€1,600). This two-day sale takes place on Monday and Tuesday.

The James Adam At Home sale featured on these pages last week is in Dublin on Monday. Victor Mee's three-day Decorative Interiors sale on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday is headed by a Steinway grand (€20,000-€30,000) and is on view at Cloverhill in Co Cavan. Meantime a selection of fine antique furniture from Sheppards' two-day interiors sale on Tuesday and Wednesday is on view in Durrow, Co Laois.

An Arts and Crafts inlaid secretaire at James Adam.

With 1,287 lots Aidan Foley's sale kicks off with a selection of mirrors, lighting, bedside lockers, tables and chairs. There are some decorative metal wall hangings and plenty of framed pictures and prints. There is a selection of banqueting tables and chairs, restaurant tables, sets of open armchairs, sofas, desks, tableware, kitchen equipment, advertising signs, a bronze bust of Michael Collins (€1,600-€2,000) and more than enough to open a hotel and decorate it too.

A life-size Black Forest sculpture of a standing bear at Aidan Foley's sale.

The fully restored rosewood Steinway boutique grand piano at Victor Mee's three-day decorative interiors sale in Belturbet, Co Cavan, which gets underway on Tuesday evening is estimated at €20,000-€30,000. Lot 382 is the most expensively estimated piece in the auction. Other top lots include a 19th-century ebonised inverted breakfront credenza and an early 20th-century French moulded stone gazebo with a wrought-iron top, each estimated at €8,000-€12,000.

With everything from wrought-iron entrance gates to a Georgian longcase clock and a set of 1950s Louis Vuitton luggage, the sale offers a huge variety of furniture and collectibles including a 19th-century French burr walnut music box and a vintage metal child's pedal car.

A pair of Regency gilt bronze Armorial lustres at Sheppards.

Fine antique furniture is a feature at Sheppards' sale of over 700 lots on Tuesday and Wednesday. From 18th-century parcel gilt console tables and a set of ten Regency dining chairs to an 18th-century Danish silver tea urn, a monumental carved wood American eagle and a 19th-century satinwood period pier cabinet there is much to tempt collectors.

Rarities include a cast-iron Great Southern Western Railway plaque (€120-€180), a 17th-century leather wine pouch (€350-€600), a collection of nine oval Indian miniatures painted on ivory (€1,800-€3,000) and a pair of Regency gilt bronze armorial lustres (€500-€700).

The timed online At Home sale at James Adam offers more than 400 lots with examples of Art Nouveau, the Arts and Crafts Movement, Art Deco, 19th-century French furniture, a Victorian framed settee, an ebonised credenza and a selection of silver along with carpets, runners, kilims and prayer rugs. This auction ends from 11am on Monday.