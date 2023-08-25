Home: How to make the most of smaller bedrooms

Small bedrooms can be a shoulder-raising struggle, and if you’ve sliced and diced a larger master as I have, you’ll understand the slightly uneasy feeling of the walls coming in just that bit closer. Some families will turn a larger bedroom over to a senior, student, adult child or a pair of siblings.
This is the time to consider losing curtains completely.
Large monoliths of furniture can weigh the space down to the floor, and where that space is limited, this will underscore that pinch you’re in.
You might not know you’re doing it, but by having separate colours for the skirting, wall and ceiling, the eye is jumping around three smaller surfaces and the impression can be suffocating.
Don’t push a bed towards a low ceiling with high legs, or it will just draw it down even further. Paler ceilings can push back a lower room (anything approaching 2.4m is low by today’s standards, where 2.6m is more usual in bedrooms).
If the ceiling is lower, it’s best that the bed, any chair, sofa and bed lockers follow — try dropping them down even 100mm — it can make all the difference.
Furnishing, artwork, and even colour play can crank the ceiling back, and when our eye is drawn up, we perceive the room as being bigger than the sum of its square metres.
Built-in storage (and we’re not talking about a hideous listing 1970s arrangement of beauty board) can surround a bed or even a small sofa on one wall, for a decadent, cosy chamber. Inexpensive modular furniture like the Ikea Billy can be hacked into Regency bookcases.
Lighting taken off the bedside lockers onto the wall provides more surface space for clocks, cups of tea and even a houseplant.
Learn from your last hotel stay and include easy-to-reach controls while lying prone and dimmable technology to alter the mood to suit yours.
If you’re sucking in while moving around the bed (do try to go no less than 600mm-800mm at the sides for comfort’s sake), handles and knobs to storage elements can poke out a rude reminder that we’re in the land of compromise.
Scaling the bed to the room and its accompanying furniture is the single most important thing you can do to make this a room to dream about. For tiny spaces, cabin beds and bunks can deal with eaves and impossible measurements.
If you find you have a blank corner that’s not helping the room’s chic see if a floor-standing pier mirror leaned onto the wall can help. This breaks open the wall, and flings light around the room.
Busy patterns and layers of bedclothes and a mountain of pillows and quilts will add aesthetic stutter to a small space. Choose white and pale linen in butter-soft quality and make the bed.