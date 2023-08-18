Peter Dowdall: Why I associate August with hydrangeas, sweet peas and asters

There's one very important thing to do in the garden during August. It’s important because, whether we like it or not, summer is drawing to a close, the evenings are getting that bit shorter — perhaps not yet too noticeable but shorter they are getting — and soon life will head even more indoors.
The growth of summer perennials is slowing and their vibrancy is reduced but there is still plenty of colour and lots of insect life about, feasting on blooms and leaves. It’s so important to take it all in.
I lost my brother James in a traffic accident many years ago, in the month of August, when I was a small child. My mother too passed away in the month of August, in 2015. Thus, I embrace that time of reflection and calm during this month in my garden.
One of my mother Rosemary’s favourite flowers was sweet pea and, each year, I grow sweet peas and think of her. Right up to the time she passed, a vase of these blooms would be beside her.
The passage of time eases the pain of loss and now I smile when I see the flowers and think of those gone by. I feel closer to them in the garden.
We all have this innate connection to the great outdoors and that is where we are more connected to the greater world around us. Right now, however, I am also filling part of my garden with the pure white hydrangea of H arborescens ‘Annabelle’, mixed with the hydrangea ‘Limelight’.
Too much direct sunlight can cause the plants to wilt and their flowers to fade quickly.
The timing and method of pruning hydrangeas depends on the type of hydrangea you’re growing, so it’s important to know your specific variety. In general, you can remove dead or damaged wood and prune for shape and size in early spring.
