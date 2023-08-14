Garden Q&A: How can I get my waterlilies to flower again?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions 
Garden Q&A: How can I get my waterlilies to flower again?
Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 18:45
Peter Dowdall

My waterlilies have not flowered for two years. The leaves are very healthy-looking — do you have any solution?

ANSWER

It’s possible that the plants are lacking in nutrients needed for flowering, such as potassium and phosphorus. 

These can be added to the plants in the form of aquatic plant-food tablets which should be inserted under the soil in the pots that the lilies are planted in.

However, it is more likely that the issue is that the plants have simply become too congested for the pots in which they are growing. 

It is important to lift the waterlilies out of the pond every four or five years to divide and re-plant them so that they don’t get too congested and lose their vigour which results in a lack of flowering.

Do this during late spring and early summer by cutting the clump into several smaller plants making sure each new plant has at least one growing shoot and some roots.

Pot up each new division in aquatic pots using good, aquatic soil and cover the top of the pot with gravel so that the soil doesn’t leach into the water and reposition them in the pond in a shallow location until they are producing new leaves and then you can gradually move them, into a deeper position.

More in this section

RTÉ's Cheap Irish Homes: Maggie Molloy and Kieran McCarthy set off on quest  RTÉ's Cheap Irish Homes: Maggie Molloy and Kieran McCarthy set off on quest 
Furniture designer opens up shop near Cork's Marina Market Furniture designer opens up shop near Cork's Marina Market
Jysk to open its third Cork store in Ballincollig on August 17 Jysk to open its third Cork store in Ballincollig on August 17
Unwind#Home - GardeningPerson: Peter Dowdall
<p>Tips and tricks for preserving your homegrown veg (Alamy/PA)</p>

Gardening: How to pickle homegrown fruit and veg

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd