Auction of Ulster Bank Collection to raise funds for charity

Sale by Morgan O'Driscoll includes works by leading artists such as Elizabeth Cope, Donald Teskey and Peter Curling 
The Liffey and O'Connell Bridge by Elizabeth Cope.

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 07:33
Des O’Sullivan

Art by Donald Teskey, Peter Curling, Elizabeth Cope, Arthur Maderson, John Doherty, William Crozier and Norman McCaig from the Ulster Bank Collection will be among the lots to be auctioned for charity by Morgan O'Driscoll on August 28.

Proceeds from the online sale of more than 250 lots donated by Ulster Bank — which has now closed all its branches in the Republic of Ireland — will be donated to Community Foundation Ireland. 

Winter Farm by Nancy Wynne-Jones
This philanthropic hub strives to achieve equality for all communities through a network of 5,000 voluntary, community and charitable partners around the country. The foundation has provided more than €120 million in grant supports to communities since 2000.

The sale includes an abstract screenprint by Cecil King, sculptures by Laurent Mellett and Sandra Bell, an oil on board by Henry Healy (1901-1982) entitled Near Clifden, Preparing to go to Mass and Ornamental Trees, Fota by Victor Richardson in what is a very wide-ranging collection catering to a variety of artistic tastes.

The auction is significant in many ways. 

Day's Work Done by Peter Curling
Before making their way into the Ulster Bank Collection, all these works will have been analysed and deemed worthy by art world professionals. Artworks in a collection like this will have been acquired with the assistance of serious advisors.

My Roman Balcony by George Potter.
Even though the art on offer is significant, the estimates are comprehensive and reasonable. They span a range from €300 for 1992 lithograph, West Cork, Morning by William Crozier, to €7,500 for Five Musicians, an oil on canvas by John B. Vallelly.

Other works on offer include: 

  • The Garden of the Wreck, 1998 by John Doherty (€1,200-€1,800), 
  • Winter Farm by Nancy Wynne-Jones (€1,000-€1,500), 
  • Traffic Lights, Athy by Eugene Conway (€700-€1,000), 
  • Day's work done by Peter Curling (€1,200-€1,800), 
  • Donegal Landscape by Arthur Armstrong (€1,500-€2,500), 
  • Liffey by Peter Pearson (€600-€900), 
  • Primary Structure in Grey by Francis Tansey (€1,000-€1,500), 
  • Street with Figures by Donald Teskey (€5,000-€7,000), 
  • Gathering the Turf by Charles McAuley (€800-€1,200), 
  • My Roman Balcony by George Potter (€1,500-€2,500) 
  • Apple Blossom Time by Norman McCaig (€400-€600).

“This generous gift from Ulster Bank will enable us to impact so many deserving recipients amongst our 5,000 voluntary, community and charitable partners across Ireland. We are hugely appreciative that Community Foundation Ireland has been entrusted to deploy these funds,” Denise Charlton, CEO of Community Foundation Ireland, said.

Morgan O'Driscoll remarked that the collection will generate interest from art lovers and collectors alike as well as supporters of the foundation from across the island of Ireland. The catalogue is online and there will be viewing in Skibbereen on Thursday and Friday (August 24 and 25) and on Monday, August 28.

Unwind#Home - Art and AntiquesPerson: Elizabeth CopePerson: Donald TeskeyPerson: Peter CurlingPerson: Arthur MadersonPerson: John DohertyPerson: William CrozierPerson: Norman McCaigOrganisation: Morgan O'DriscollOrganisation: Community Foundation IrelandOrganisation: Ulster Bank
