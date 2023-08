Thank you for all your questions on my camper conversion article.

For anyone considering a similar project — go for it!

There’s so much to explore in Ireland and beyond, you won’t be sorry.

Keep an eye out for a follow-up article with more info towards the end of summer.

How much did it cost?

The cost came in under €7k, although I got a lot of quotes that were much higher so consider that on the low end.

Did you register it as a campervan?

I found it easier to do so, plus the motor tax is cheaper.

Depending on how much of a change you make during the conversion, your regular insurance company may no longer cover your car as it has been “modified from the original manufacturer’s standards”.

It’s a good idea to check with your insurer first as to what modifications are permissible.

Jennifer Sheahan's micro-camper.

If you choose to register as a campervan with Revenue, you will need to get an engineer to sign off on the conversion.

You will also then be switching to a CVRT test in future, instead of an NCT. See the Revenue website for more details.

Is it easy to get insurance?

There are a number of insurance companies that specialise in camper conversions. I had the best luck with Arachas.

Dolmen, Ornella, Carole Nash, and LHK are other companies that insure campervans in Ireland.

Did you install a portable camping toilet?

I chose not to install a toilet. I did find a number of compact options in camping shops but, ultimately, I decided that all the faff with chemicals and cartridges was more than I needed.

I most often stay at campsites so I use the facilities there, and for the odd emergency, I have a pack of disposable travel waste bags that are filled with a compostable gel to trap liquids.

Jennifer Sheahan: "I most often stay at campsites so I use the facilities there."

There are lots of portable toilets and pop-up privacy tents available if you would like a toilet but don’t have space to install one in your van.