Jennifer Sheahan: Undertones are key to perfect paint colours

You'd think choosing a paint colour would be straightforward, but I have bad news for you. The main colour is only part of the equation — what really makes the perfect palette is understanding undertones.
You’ll remember that blue and yellow mixed together make green — but adding more yellow makes a warmer yellowy green. In this case, green is the dominant colour and yellow is the undertone. Practically every colour — aside from pure blue, yellow, and red — has at least one undertone.
The most common advice is to go for balance — that is, to choose warm undertones in rooms that get cool lighting, and vice versa —however it’s really up to you. You can lean into more warmth or coolness as you prefer.
