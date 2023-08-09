Wish List: Eight fab finds to enjoy our autumn living spaces

MAKE A SPLASH

It's August and the great outdoors is still calling. Ever watched the sunset while relaxing in a hot tub?

Like to? How about a wood-burning hot tub, with an integrated stove?

We love the Regal 190 model’s elegant Swedish design, its capacity for five-seven people, its ergonomic fibreglass tub and the fact that it is delivered fully assembled.

It’s priced from €4,890 at Skargards.

PONY UP

Not everyone has room for a pony.

Particularly given you’d need at least two, to ensure there’d be companionship and merriment amongst the animals in your fields.

We think this bronze model pony is the perfect compromise.

Standing 150cm high (190cm in width and with a diameter of 60cm) this little beauty had an estimated price of between €6,000 and €12,000 at Victor Mee Auctions’ recent sale.

DAYDREAM BELIEVER

Are you dreaming of a darling daybed? If so, you’re in good company.

Early Egyptians made theirs from palm trees. Ancient Romans piled pillows on theirs.

We love the simple lines of this dainty one and the fact that you get to choose the style and fabric, in a size to suit your space; from €920 at Finline Furniture.

ART OF CELEBRATION

A piece of art that celebrates women on their journey to the top, Ladder Riders I is a new, limited-edition piece by artist Holly Bennett.

Made of translucent eco-resin, which allows interesting glimpses through to the armature, it’s mounted on a clear, flat, acrylic base.

While designed to pair with Ladder Rider II, it can be purchased separately. Its dimensions are 23cm by 25cm by 10cm and it costs £380 (approximately €444) from Holly Bennett Sculptor.

LONDON CALLING

What’s more flamboyant than peacocks? More delightful than the intricate extravagance of their plumage?

More curiously compelling a wallpaper, than one found in an attic on Carlton House Terrace, a stucco-faced London townhouse that overlooks The Mall?

This wallpaper, in blue and pink — with a pattern repeat of 30.5cm — is a show-stopper. Usually €158 per roll, right now the Carlton House Terrace Blue Plume wallpaper is €143; from Little Greene.

LIFE FORCE

Made in the same shape for hundreds of years, this tapered copper water jug is a classic and something every home could use.

Skilfully handcrafted in copper, using traditional methods, it’s the work of Traveller tinsmiths James Collins and Tom McDonnell, who work hard to keep the craft of tinsmithing alive.

Measuring 17cm by 15cm, it’s €66 from We Make Good.

LINEN LOVELINESS

Linen towels were popular in Irish houses in years gone by.

So durable were they, that it was traditional to pass linens down through the generations. Linen is made from flax grass, the flowers of which are particularly popular with bees.

The Natural Huck linen bath towel is lightweight, dries fast, and provides gentle exfoliation for the skin.

It’s €130 from Stable of Ireland.

PERFECT PICNICS

Picnics are the best and not just because everything tastes better outdoors.

Who doesn’t love gathering beneath the shade of a great tree canopy to sip and dine and laugh?

For occasions just like this, a basket especially for bottles helps keep the party going. The Roseal basket for bottles in wonderful willow is priced at €48 from Chalk & Easel, Cork.