Jay Blades: 'Listening to people's stories can be testing on the emotions'

Jay Blades credits a chair he bought at a garage sale in Wolverhampton for kickstarting his passion for revamping preloved furniture.
Jay has now joined forces with the label to create his own distinctive collection of sofas, available in Ireland at Casey’s Furniture in Cork and Limerick.
“They are all associated with areas and streets where I grew up, places that are part of my history," says Jay.
The Repair Shop is known for the emotional heft of its stories. Have any, in particular, had a dramatic impact on him? “I think stories that moved me a lot when men are emotional about a partner, their wife or their children, who have passed away, those are the ones that do get me very often and then any that have a kind of cultural link — for instance, something that I would have had in my house or that I would have seen in other people’s houses growing up — but they are all very special.”
How important does Jay feel it is to have emotional support and did the cast and crew always benefit from onset counselling? “No, we didn’t always have it. It’s a recent addition,” he says.
“I think it’s been in place for about four years but it’s very important because if you’re listening to stories for sometimes up to two hours, it can quite be testing on the emotions — it’s almost as if you’re becoming a counsellor, so if you have four of them [stories] and almost every story has an element of death in it, it can be quite heavy,” says Jay.
He was working on the daytime TV show Money For Nothing but after the charity lost its funding and his marriage ended, a difficult spell followed.
After his Cork and Limerick visit, it’s back to the UK in time for Jay to present an honorary doctorate to Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix at Buckinghamshire New University.
- www.gplan.co.uk/Jayblades
- https://www.caseys.ie/