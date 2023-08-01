How Cork city murals became a global art phenomenon

The large-scale works burst onto the Leeside scene in all their Technicolor glory during the lockdown of October 2020, originally bringing seven leading Irish street artists — Deirdre Breen, Maser, James Earley, Peter Martin, Shane O’Driscoll, Aches, and Garreth Joyce — together to create murals at key Cork city-centre locations.
Thanks to exceptional levels of community engagement and support, the event returned in 2021 with four more walls unveiled by Shane O’Malley, Friz, Conor Harrington, and Asbestos and the following year artists Claire Prouvost, Kitsune Jolene, and VENTS137 made their mark.
The Ardú Street Art project is the brainchild of visual artist and designer Shane O’Driscoll, muralist, stained-glass artist and secondary school teacher Peter Martin, and the organiser of the annual Cork Graffiti Jam, Paul Gleeson.
Now the patrons of Ardú Street Art Project, Pat McDonnell Paints and Ardú Street Art Ltd, have been shortlisted for a coveted homegrown honour — in the Business to Arts Awards. The project is in the running for the Jim McNaughton Perpetual Award for Best Commissioning Practice category (supported by TileStyle).
Running for over 30 years, the awards are a flagship event on the corporate-cultural calendar and feature a range of categories that celebrate arts sponsorship, commissioning, philanthropy, staff engagement programmes, corporate social responsibility, access programmes, creative community initiatives, and more.
- The Business to Arts Awards take place on Tuesday, September 12, in the National Concert Hall, Dublin
- Ardú will return to Cork in autumn 2023; follow Ardú on Twitter and Instagram @ArduStreetArt and see arducork.ie