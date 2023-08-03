How to clean and maintain your washing machine

Before loading, always check the pockets of any clothing for loose objects including change. These can eventually punch a hole in your rubber door seal.
Use the optimal amount of detergent according to the manufacturer. Second rinses are energy wasters. Use as little as you can to achieve clean clothes, and return clearly clean clothes to teens who are just being fussy.
Inspect the door seal before every wash, and have a sniff of the drum too.
There is a code on most modern machines to tell you that the drain pump filter is clogged or in need of a check. This is as simple as turning a bottle lid and catching a little water. Check your PDF instructions.
Every six months run a deep-clean/de-scale cycle with natural or commercial ingredients. This should clear out not just the drum of sludge, bacteria and mould but the supporting pipework.
How to create a natural brew? Pour two cups of white vinegar, half a cup of water, and a quarter cup of bicarbonate of soda. Mix well and throw it into the machine for a (60C) cotton cycle.
Black spots on the machine rubber signal you need a deep clean. After running one, wipe off the door seals to remove what you cannot see.
Every four to six weeks, clean out the detergent drawer to prevent clogging. Most can be immersed in hot soapy water and left to air-dry.