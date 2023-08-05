Roll up, roll up for August bank holiday weekend antiques fairs

All the fun of the antique fair moves to the midlands this August Bank Holiday.

Hibernian Antique Fairs, on a reduced schedule this year, will be packed to the rafters with dealers from all over the country at the County Arms Hotel in Birr next Monday and Tuesday (August 7 and 8).

Costume jewellery at the Birr antiques fair.

More than 30 dealers from all corners of Ireland will be in attendance with everything from antique furniture, art, jewellery, costume jewellery, gold, silver, glass, rugs, coins and banknotes and collectibles.

All sorts of treasures to cherish are just waiting to be found. If you happen to be on the lookout for a statement piece then how about a six-foot-tall mid-century Chinese floor vase on its own hardwood stand. Annamoe Antiques has one in perfect condition with hand-painted bird scenes in a landscape.

A vintage Chinese floor vase with hardwood stand at the Birr antiques fair.

Something smaller? Try over there and you will find a rare collection of 19th-century enamel and silver Vesta cases by Samson and Morden at Treasures Irish Art of Athlone.

Wendy's Way of Life will bring a selection of costume jewellery at very affordable prices. They could be stored in a Killarney bog oak trinket box which Robert Delahunty will have available. He will also bring a silver-mounted snuff mull, one of many reminders of the rare old times in Birr right now.

The fair coincides with Birr Vintage Week — up and running until August 12 — now one of Ireland's longest-running festivals in its 55th year with its own claim to be truly vintage. Right now the Co. Offaly town is awash with exhibitions, music, theatre, street theatre, pop-up performers, workshops and exhibitions.

A metal horse and rider at Birr antiques fair.

At the fair, you could opt for anything artistic from a metal horse and rider to paintings by artists like Graham Knuttel and James Brohan to art deco figures and Tiffany-style lamps at Raymond Byrne's stand.

There will be vintage and antique handwoven Persian rugs and runners and a wonderful collection of Hardy's fly fishing reels and rods among a very wide range that includes clocks, portrait miniatures, brass bound buckets and lots of different items of the type that add individual style to the homes of collectors big and small.

The climate is changing but for this holiday weekend at least it is set to fair in Birr.

Watering the Flowers by James Brohan at the Birr antiques fair.

If you can't hold out until Monday the South Dublin antiques, vintage and more fair are at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire on Sunday, August 6.

This fair will take place at one of the most popular venues favoured by organisers Vintage Ireland. With around 40 dealers present it will feature antique and vintage furniture and interior decor, fine art, vintage kitchen and tableware, collector's items and vintage fashion and accessories.