Save or Splurge? Two citrus scent diffusers for the home

Transport yourself to the Mediterranean with a citrus-based diffuser to freshen up the atmosphere at home
Mon, 31 Jul, 2023 - 14:39
Carol O’Callaghan

SAVE 

Celtic Candles' Pink Grapefruit & Champagne is €17.83 for a 100ml bottle at https://celticcandles.ie

Max Benjamin’s Grapefruit Shores blend with oils of pomelo and orange flower for €35 at https://maxbenjamin.com.

