Know the drill: Women get on course to boost DIY confidence

I think, sisters, it’s time to start doing it for ourselves, if you haven’t done so already like Clíodhna Barlow — innovation and brand strategist by day, DIY enthusiast by night and on weekends — who shares her accomplishments on social media, having developed a taste for DIY by experimenting on her first home.
It certainly takes a degree of confidence for an absolute novice to risk the possibility of a mistake or even making things worse, but Clíodhna is encouraging.
When it comes to basic equipment, she says a drill with a variety of drill bits is essential.
“The model I have is battery-operated and rechargeable,” she says. “I use it all the time and it was the first proper tool I bought myself to put up fixtures and fittings. If you plan on working with wood or upcycling furniture, I’d highly recommend a small sander.
Liam Murray, carpentry tutor at Cork-based Benchspace, which runs courses in woodworking and machine use, says the feedback he receives is people want to be able to change a lock, put up a shelf, or architrave and he advocates buying basic tools.
Teaching an array of weekend courses at The Common Knowledge Centre in Kilfenora, Co. Clare, Elaine also runs DIY courses specifically for women at Cork City’s Ashton Adult Education.
