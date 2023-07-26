Garden Q&A: Why has my clematis failed to bloom well?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: Why has my clematis failed to bloom well?
Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 13:00
Peter Dowdall

I have a large flowering clematis around a tree on the lawn. Last year I was gifted a profusion of blooms all around the plant. Alas, this year, no-show really. I was lucky if a dozen blooms have appeared. I pruned as early as last year and gave feed too. Maybe there's a knack to the way you tie in or train the branches/ tendrils?

ANSWER

No, how you tie in the tendrils or stems shouldn't have any impact on the quantity of flowers, it is more likely to do with pruning or feeding.

It is recommended to prune the summer-flowering, C. viticella types in early spring as they produce flowers on the current season's growth. 

Perhaps you pruned a bit too late and this could have had an impact? 

You could try ignoring the advice and pruning directly after flowering this year. I have done this before and often find that it results in better blooming the following year. 

Feeding too is important with good quality tomato food or similar and perhaps try more regular feeding. Hope this helps.

More in this section

Small square chalkboard with inscriptions Herbs on wooden table among green plants in clay pots straw hat and metal watering can Mint in your mojito, coriander on your curry: Here's how to create your own kitchen herb garden
How to use mirrors to make the tiniest home look and feel huge How to use mirrors to make the tiniest home look and feel huge
H&M Home is coming to Ireland and will open in Cork first  H&M Home is coming to Ireland and will open in Cork first 
fresh herbs in colored pots

How to perk up urban balcony gardens and window boxes

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd