Rare Persse's Galway Whisky mirror among pub memorabilia 

A rare Persse's Galway Whisky mirror from the Nun's Island Distillery, as supplied to the House of Commons, comes up as lot 282 at Victor Mee's sale of pub memorabilia, advertising and collectibles next Wednesday evening, August 1.
With an estimate of €8,000-€16,000 this is the top lot of the auction. The mirror is in its original oak frame.
A Good Luck Jack metal Guinness keg from the O'Conor Don pub with a framed photo of Jack Charlton with the same keg is estimated at €600-€1,200, a mahogany bell box in working order has an estimate of €500-€1,000 and an oversized Player's Please tobacco advertising card is estimated at €800-€1,000.
Collectibles include a 1950s telephone exchange with headset, a chrome and glass art deco counter cabinet, a bronze three-legged pot and an alloy sign asking people to Please Drive Slowly Through Blarney.
The catalogue is online.