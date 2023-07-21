Wish List: Eight top Barbiecore picks to make pink pop at home

Eve Kelliher thinks pink — and fiery fuchsia and magnificent magenta — as she seeks Barbie-inspired ideas for living spaces
Wish List: Eight top Barbiecore picks to make pink pop at home

DFS Jardim four-seater sofa in pink sensual velvet.

Fri, 21 Jul, 2023 - 17:45
Eve Kelliher

Now that Margot Robbie and her co-stars are staring out at us from the silver screen, it feels like everyone’s hitching their trendy trailer to the Barbiecore wagon. 

For those of us who’ve always had pink, pink, and more pink in our wardrobes, what about some strategically placed fiery fuchsia or magnificent magenta in other rooms — and all over other pieces of furniture? 

Behold the DFS Jardim four-seater sofa in sensual velvet, €1,099. "The Barbiecore trend is about being confident with a shade of pink you love, whether that’s a bright hot pink or a dusty pastel one," says Lou Petersen of DFS. 

"This trend isn’t just for the maximalist, as pink plays nicely with many colours, so you can mix them with grey or warm neutrals for a more toned-down look." The sofa is available exclusively at DFS; www.dfs.ie.

MIX IT UP

If I could be granted one superpower, it would be to have the talent to whip up cupcakes people actually wanted to eat. 

But while I’m not going to be winning any bake-offs any time soon, there’s no law against window-shopping all the kit. 

Kind of the way others might dream about spending weekends kicking tyres of supercars. 

Mind you, this adorable pink mixer, €359.99, available at Homesense and TK Maxx, would tempt anyone to channel Mary Berry.

Any Barbie fans planning a bedroom refresh take note: This single-panel duvet cover set is usually priced at €35.99, but we spied it online this week for €26.99; Very.ie.

CHILL OUT

Barbie was invented in 1959, so I’m heading back to that decade for inspiration in the kitchen because this retro-style freestanding fridge freezer gives off a seriously cool 1950s vibe. 

There are a lot of things to consider when shelling out for a brand-new fridge-freezer, from size, split type, and features. This pastel-pink number ticks all the boxes. 

It’s €1,849 at Harvey Norman; see www.harveynorman.ie.

WONDER WALLS

It’s wall-to-wall pink — literally! Yes, I’m talking paint now. 

A new environmentally-conscious Irish paint company, Kraftsmann, offers two colours, City of Pink Angel and Razzle Dazzle, that I’m loving. And they’re ideal for all of us thinking pink. 

Sample pots retail at €7 and, depending on finish, paint starts at around €18.50 per litre; take a look at www.kraftsmann.com.

MAKE A SPLASH

We’re all for the notion of tailoring our bathroom to suit our own style and mood. Sonas Bathrooms offers bathtubs in a range of over 2,500 colours. 

The Lyra floor-standing bath with custom colour, €2,895, is available in — you guessed it! — pink. Have a look at their website, www.sonasbathrooms.com.

LET THERE BE LIGHT

Wouldn’t this little hot-pink and yellow-shaded lamp add a cheery vibe to any home office? Available in both Homesense as well as in TK Maxx stores, it’s €22.99.

SITTING PRETTY

Look at this for a prime pink perch! Cath Kidston can always be relied on to provide a rosy-toned piece for any room, and the Enchanted Accent chair in Sensual Blush, €519, would be the perfect Barbiecore addition to a boudoir, living room, or reading nook; www.dfs.ie.

More in this section

How to use mirrors to make the tiniest home look and feel huge How to use mirrors to make the tiniest home look and feel huge
H&M Home is coming to Ireland and will open in Cork first  H&M Home is coming to Ireland and will open in Cork first 
Here's Barbie-inspired decor to get you to think pink at home Here's Barbie-inspired decor to get you to think pink at home
#Unwind#Home - Interiors
<p>Growing herbs can be an enriching experience Picture: Alamy/PA</p>

Mint in your mojito, coriander on your curry: Here's how to create your own kitchen herb garden

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd