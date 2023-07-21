Wish List: Eight top Barbiecore picks to make pink pop at home

For those of us who’ve always had pink, pink, and more pink in our wardrobes, what about some strategically placed fiery fuchsia or magnificent magenta in other rooms — and all over other pieces of furniture?
But while I’m not going to be winning any bake-offs any time soon, there’s no law against window-shopping all the kit.
Kind of the way others might dream about spending weekends kicking tyres of supercars.
It’s wall-to-wall pink — literally! Yes, I’m talking paint now.
We’re all for the notion of tailoring our bathroom to suit our own style and mood. Sonas Bathrooms offers bathtubs in a range of over 2,500 colours.
The Lyra floor-standing bath with custom colour, €2,895, is available in — you guessed it! — pink. Have a look at their website, www.sonasbathrooms.com.
Look at this for a prime pink perch! Cath Kidston can always be relied on to provide a rosy-toned piece for any room, and the Enchanted Accent chair in Sensual Blush, €519, would be the perfect Barbiecore addition to a boudoir, living room, or reading nook; www.dfs.ie.