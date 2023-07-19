Home Q&A: Should I replace CFL and halogen bulbs with LEDs?

Should I just take out all my CFL and halogen bulbs at one time, and replace them with LED bulbs?

Well, it’s up to you, but replacing every bulb in a house comes in at €3-€6 per bulb at least (60W equivalent, six-pack) so is it worth it to you to have the most energy-efficient bulbs at one go?

Halogen is still available in spotlights and floodlights. If you’re facing into a BER assessment, it may or may not be worth it to poke up your rating, and heavily used, LEDs could pay for themselves in just a couple of winter months.

Halogen bulbs are energy hungry with less working life (2000 hours compared to CFLs 10,000 hours and LEDs 25,000). CFLs will show less savings when recycled in place of LEDs. In this instance, I would suggest dumping the halogens and replacing CFLs as they die, at which point you can enjoy the more attractive light (look into Kelvin count) and instant-on reactivity of LED life.

For a calming, warm white, look for a Kelvin temperature of 2700K, no more.

Some multi-bulb housings and bulb brands can take both low-voltage CFLs and new LEDs at one time, allowing you to change the bulbs as they go, but the difference in colour temperature may be ugly and unbalanced.

When going to LEDs, stick with the same brand to ensure the same colour rendering index (CRI). If you are buying bulbs for a dimmable light fitting, ensure the logo to support this is on the LED bulb box.