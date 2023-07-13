Inside Vogue's for-sale Howth home after interiors revamps

Podcaster and television presenter Vogue Williams revealed this week that she felt like crying when the for-sale sign went up outside the Dublin home she had lovingly renovated — but that her family had outgrown the €1,295,000 residence.

Kapiti on Thormanby Road, Howth, went on the market because Vogue has her eye on another nearby property which she hopes will be a “forever” home for herself, her husband Spencer Matthews and their three children.

The family divide their time between Vogue’s native Dublin and London.

Known for her creative flair, Vogue also displayed the vibrant room revamps she curated in the three-storey property.

“I wanted to create a super-peaceful environment.

"The house is beside the sea, and the colours we’ve redecorated will achieve exactly the effect I was hoping for, creating such a warm and inviting living space that inspires happy family time,” says the co-host of the My Therapist Ghosted Me and Vogue and Spencer podcasts.

A new spin on the coastal aesthetic as well as nature-inspired decorating are the hottest interior trends of the season.

Vogue, who is originally from Portmarnock, moved with her family to the scenic seaside village in later years.

When she traded up from an apartment to Kapiti, a contemporary build, it was unfinished so Vogue had something of a blank canvas and she engaged A-list interiors professional Arlene McIntyre of Ventura Design.

Vogue has long spoken of her love for living by the sea, and in Howth.

“You never know, one day we might move home, that’s the five-year plan, move back to Ireland — I’d be delighted,” she told the Irish Daily Mail this week.

But, she added: “They came and put the ‘for sale’ sign up this week, and I was like 'I’m going to cry', which is pathetic!”

Vogue works both the coastal and the current ‘Nature Luxe’ themes into her family space using the luxury Dulux Heritage brand, and choosing colours including Sage Green, Quartz Grey, Powder Colour and Mallow White following a surge in popularity of seaside neutral tones and woodland shades.

The company said it partnered with interiors enthusiast Vogue to show how the ‘Nature Luxe’ trend can easily be incorporated into any home.

Vogue worked on the colour facelift with Dulux Heritage creative director Marianne Shillingford.

Beachy neutrals are, according to Marianne, sweeping into our spaces to form a “comfort blanket to those in need of a hug from their four walls”.

“Many of us head out to the coast and countryside when we need to feel refreshed, uplifted and at peace," says Marianne.

“Spending time immersed in the natural beauty of a wild, unspoilt landscape is one of the simplest antidotes to the challenging fast pace of our lives, so it’s instinctive for us to turn to shades of nature when we want to capture the same feeling of tranquillity in our homes.

Vogue chose coastal and natural themes in her Howth home's interiors.

“The past few years have taught us to fully appreciate the world around us, especially the familiar local outdoor spaces on our doorsteps, and we have begun to re-evaluate the role nature plays in our lives as one of our most valuable luxuries.

"Walks in the woods and trips to the seaside are no longer taken for granted, and we’re starting to take inspiration from the little luxuries nature provides us when creating moments of indulgence in our homes.

"The colours of nature help us to enjoy the special moments we experience outdoors in our homes by making us feel comforted yet stimulated, calm yet revitalised.

Vogue with Dulux Heritage creative director Marianne Shilingford.

“Vogue’s colour choices create the perfect backdrop for enjoying life’s little wins.

“That’s what the Nature Luxe trend is all about — finding hues in Earth’s own colour palette that encourage you to take a moment to be thankful for life’s everyday comforts.”