Peter Dowdall: All roads will lead to Mullingar as it hosts plant fair 

One of those places where, for many, it's as much about the gardens as the house: Belvedere House and Gardens, that is.

Thoughts of Belvedere conjure up romance, follies and vast parklands.

Next on the “must get to list” is a trip to the highly anticipated plant fair at Belvedere House, Gardens & Park, Mullingar, Co Westmeath, on July 22, from 11am to 5pm.

Nestled within the historic walls of Belvedere’s park and gardens lies a botanical wonderland, where time stands still and nature reigns supreme, and this will provide the unique setting for the plant fair, entitled From Seedlings to Splendour.

The Jealous Wall at Belvedere is the largest folly in Ireland and is a grand example of sibling rivalry gone mad. It was designed and built in 1740 by Lord Robert Rochfort, the first Earl of Belvedere. Known as the wicked earl, he built this folly to block the view of his brother’s house as it was larger.

His brother, George, had built his mansion, Tudenham Park House, on a grander scale to Belvedere and had the cheek to position the stables and service area facing his brother in Belvedere.

As a result, Robert built the largest folly in Ireland with the ugly side facing George and the ornate façade part facing his own home.

The plant fair will take place between here and the walled garden, which is a space filled with romance and should be awash with roses when the fair is taking place.

Often described as the closest thing to a Capability Brown garden in Ireland, because of the vast areas of parkland and the follies, a trip to Belvedere in the summer is always a treat — but better again to be treated to a plant fair when you get there.

John Smyth, manager of The Walled Garden and School of Horticulture, at Belvedere House, Gardens & Park.

Expert horticulturists and passionate gardeners will be on hand, ready to share their knowledge and offer invaluable tips and tricks to help you unleash your inner garden maestro.

Among the guest speakers at the event will be master beekeeper Jim Donohue. This is a talk not to be missed by all those who are keen to learn more about these pollinators.

The Irish Specialist Nurseries Association will present an array of rare and unusual plants with advice on care, planting and much more.

Westmeath Community Development initiated the horticulture programme at Belvedere in 2009 and is now open for applications for September 2023. The aim of this programme is to provide experience and a centre of excellence for those experiencing social, geographic and educational disadvantage within Westmeath and you can learn more about this at the plant fair.

Tess Gammell from Mullingar pictured in the fairy garden.

Expect an exquisite display of vibrant colours and fragrances that will leave you spellbound and that’s just from the specialist nursery stalls.

The plant fair, now in its second year, has become a must-attend event for garden enthusiasts, nature lovers, and green thumbs from all over the region. Stalls and vendors will bring a wonderful opportunity for everyone from the budding gardener to the more experienced to purchase unique, unusual and difficult-to-source plants.

The gardens will come alive with live music from local artists and it will be a feast for the senses as aromas of summer infuse the air and a delicious barbecue by the lakeside café tantalises your taste buds.

Try basket weaving from West Country Willows or check out glasshouses and organic products and immerse yourself in a celebration of rich heritage.

John Smyth.

“From the whispers of ancient stories to the vibrant tapestry of colours that adorn every corner, this plant fair is a journey through time and a tribute to the enduring beauty of our heritage. So come, be captivated, and let your senses be awakened at the magical intersection of history, nature, and the irresistible allure of our walled garden,” said John Smyth, manager of The Walled Garden and School of Horticulture at Belvedere House, Gardens & Park.

The fairy garden at Belvedere House, Gardens & Park.

“Be inspired by the breathtaking landscape designs, gather ideas from creative installations such as the otherworldly fairy garden and indulge in the beauty of nature’s masterpieces. Immerse yourself in the serenity as you explore the charming pathways, the elegant water features, and the lush greenery that will leave you feeling rejuvenated.”

Admission to the garden fair is €8 per person and while attending the plant fair why not make some time to enjoy the beauty of this magnificent 160-acre estate? Enjoy breathtaking views of Lough Ennell across this 18th-century parkland, along with woodland walking trails, a fairy garden and playgrounds.

Irish Examiner garden columnist Peter Dowdall.