Peter Dowdall: All roads will lead to Mullingar as it hosts plant fair 

Often described as the closest thing to a Capability Brown garden in Ireland, because of the vast areas of parkland and the follies, a trip to Belvedere in the summer is always a treat — but better again to be treated to a plant fair when you get there.
Westmeath Community Development initiated the horticulture programme at Belvedere in 2009 and is now open for applications for September 2023. The aim of this programme is to provide experience and a centre of excellence for those experiencing social, geographic and educational disadvantage within Westmeath and you can learn more about this at the plant fair.
Try basket weaving from West Country Willows or check out glasshouses and organic products and immerse yourself in a celebration of rich heritage.
“From the whispers of ancient stories to the vibrant tapestry of colours that adorn every corner, this plant fair is a journey through time and a tribute to the enduring beauty of our heritage. So come, be captivated, and let your senses be awakened at the magical intersection of history, nature, and the irresistible allure of our walled garden,” said John Smyth, manager of The Walled Garden and School of Horticulture at Belvedere House, Gardens & Park.
- Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie