Save or Splurge? Check out our two coffee table picks

Get your book styling project off the ground with a new coffee table, ripe for showing off your creativity
Save or Splurge? Check out our two coffee table picks

The pedestal table Sonoma from EZ Living Interiors; €499 at www.ezliving-interiors.ie.

Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 19:33
Carol O’Callaghan

SAVE 

It’s 50s and 60s vibes with sloping curved legs on the classic mid-century table by Habitat. A walnut on mango wood surface forms a base for carefully curated books, candlesticks and plant life; €210 at Habitat.

SPLURGE 

Put your styling on a pedestal table like the oval Sonoma from EZ Living Interiors. An industrial-style angled metal base is softened by an ample, styling-friendly wooden lacquered surface; €499 at Ezliving-interiors.

More in this section

Two pals design stylish overall for getting 'creative and messy' Two pals design stylish overall for getting 'creative and messy'
Seedlings are grown on a coin placed on the ground.Business Growth Concept.coins are stacked on the ground.Ideas for saving or i Gardening: How to save money in your outdoor space 
Vogue's home re-organisers show how to spruce up your space on a budget  Vogue's home re-organisers show how to spruce up your space on a budget 
<p>Karen Douglas believes in “a human-centred approach to get the home you want and need”.</p>

Meet the architect whisperer who shapes spaces to suit lives

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd