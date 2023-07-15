Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf illustrated by Bono at auction

A limited edition of Peter and the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev illustrated by Bono comes up at the deVeres current online auction of Irish and international art and 20th-century design now open for bidding.
Lot 110, number 33 from an edition of 200, comprises a set of six lithograph sheets (one signed) and a CD performed by Gavin Friday. The estimate is €500-€700.
The sale offers a selection of design furniture by makers like Willy Rizzo, Charles and Ray Eames, Fendi and Roche Bobois including armchairs, dining tables, chairs, cabinets, desks and lamps.
There is a selection of affordable art from a variety of artists including Hughie O'Donoghue, Michael Coleman, Gwen O'Dowd, Ciaran Lennon, Patrick Collins, Tony O'Malley, William Crozier, Corban Walker, Tim Goulding and Charles Tyrrell among 168 lots in total. Bidding starts to close from 2pm next Tuesday (July 18).