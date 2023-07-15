Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf illustrated by Bono at auction

The deVeres sale also offers design furniture by makers like Willy Rizzo, Charles and Ray Eames, Fendi and Roche Bobois 
Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf illustrated by Bono at auction

A limited edition of Peter and the Wolf illustrated by Bono at deVeres.

Sat, 15 Jul, 2023 - 02:00
Des O’Sullivan

A limited edition of Peter and the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev illustrated by Bono comes up at the deVeres current online auction of Irish and international art and 20th-century design now open for bidding. 

Lot 110, number 33 from an edition of 200, comprises a set of six lithograph sheets (one signed) and a CD performed by Gavin Friday. The estimate is €500-€700.

A Danish wenge wood sideboard at deVeres.
A Danish wenge wood sideboard at deVeres.

The sale offers a selection of design furniture by makers like Willy Rizzo, Charles and Ray Eames, Fendi and Roche Bobois including armchairs, dining tables, chairs, cabinets, desks and lamps. 

A limited edition of Peter and the Wolf illustrated by Bono at deVeres.
A limited edition of Peter and the Wolf illustrated by Bono at deVeres.

There is a selection of affordable art from a variety of artists including Hughie O'Donoghue, Michael Coleman, Gwen O'Dowd, Ciaran Lennon, Patrick Collins, Tony O'Malley, William Crozier, Corban Walker, Tim Goulding and Charles Tyrrell among 168 lots in total. Bidding starts to close from 2pm next Tuesday (July 18).

More in this section

Here's Barbie-inspired decor to get you to think pink at home Here's Barbie-inspired decor to get you to think pink at home
Vogue Williams shows interiors revamp at for-sale Howth home Vogue Williams shows interiors revamp at for-sale Howth home
Stylish and luxurious outdoor room garden design in London How to make even a tiny garden look and feel larger this summer
#Home - Art and AntiquesAntiquesArtfine artAntiques and Fine ArtUnwindPerson: BonoPerson: Des O'SullivanOrganisation: deVeres
<p>H&amp;M, Opera Lane, Cork</p>

H&M Home is coming to Ireland and will open in Cork first 

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd