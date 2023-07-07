Garden Digest: Summer events to enjoy our rooms outside

- The Garden of Gertie and Maurice O'Donoghue at Dromboy, Carrignavar T34 HK37, will open on Sunday, July 16 from 2pm to 6pm in aid of Marymount Hospice. It includes a Sculpture Trail and plant sale. The garden will be signposted from the Cork-Mallow Road (N20) at Rathduff and from Carrignavar Village.
- An introduction to the Edible Flower Garden will take place on Saturday, July 15, from 10am to 12pm at Festina Lente, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray, Co Wicklow A98 F702. The event is perfect for curious beginners and active gardeners, to add colour and new tastes to both garden and plate. General admission is €25 and refreshments will be provided.
- On Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23, Innishannon will host its sixth Gardens and Galleries. This year, 12 gardens and six art exhibitions will be on show with some venues hosting both. Cor Castle and the restored gardens of what was once The Old Riverbank Hotel, now a private residence, will be open. There will be a variety of other gardens, some opening for the first time. Minibuses courtesy of Local Link will link venues. Come to the Innishannon Parish Hall where it all begins.
- The gardening paradise of County Carlow, described as one county, one garden, opens its garden and castle gates for the Carlow Garden Festival. This annual festival, organised by Carlow Garden Trail, takes place from Saturday, July 29, until Saturday, August 5. Now in its 21st year, this week-long event will see 18 acclaimed gardeners and garden designers from Ireland and the UK deliver an inviting range of events that includes specialist talks, garden tours and workshops. Long-table supers, afternoon tea and evening meals along the Carlow Garden Trail are part of this mouth-watering mix in County Carlow. For more information and to book tickets see www.carlowgardentrail.com.
- World-renowned horticulturist Daniel Hinkley will give a talk at the White Sands Hotel in Portmarnock, Co Dublin, on Tuesday, September 26, from 7pm to 10pm. His nursery at Heronswood in the US is famous for its wide collection of rare and unusual plants. The event is organised by Howth Sutton Horticultural Society. Tickets, €15, available on www.eventbrite.ie.