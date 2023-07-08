Meet the architect whisperer who shapes spaces to suit lives

Karen Douglas has a mantra: “We are either running away from our childhood home to create new memories or running back to our childhood home to recreate our sense of home.”
Karen, who has a background in design, coaching, and recruitment, quickly became a “voice” for the many clients engaging with the architects. “I started to go to meetings with Ronan and I’d find when the clients rang back, they’d often ask for me,” she says.
“This resulted in human-centred design needs — arguably the most important — were frequently forgotten,” says Karen.
“Designing a space with our multisensory needs in mind is crucial to our health, given that sensory imbalances negatively impact on our wellbeing.”
Good visual flow, she adds, “is about organising what the client wants and doesn’t want to see: Some people need to have everything hidden and some like to see organised shelves.
“A client recently spoke of a childhood home and kitchen that was clad in pine. His memories of eating meals in the space and his dislike for the touch of the materials meant that any future wood detailing in his new space needed to reference this in more detail.
“I also had a client who never ate at the kitchen table as a family and spent most of their time in their bedroom. Had we not understood this and the client’s desire to not repeat this for their own children, we may not have placed enough importance on the open-plan aspect of the living space.”
“Being able to design a space using local and natural materials for our physical health is top of the design list. We also realised that we don’t need a large footprint in a home, so the design brief will use smaller pod structures around the land to accommodate hobbies and past-times and cater for a growing family in a more cost-effective and sustainable way than adding a very large extension to the main cottage.”
Tweaks to one room did the trick. “It turned out that they didn’t need the big extension they thought they did,” says Karen. “They had come with the need for home refurbishment. They were a growing family and needed more space. With a tight budget, they needed a new laundry space, a bigger kitchen, and an energy upgrade to reduce home heating bills.
“Understanding why they were undertaking the renovations was now apparent, the kitchen size wasn’t the issue, it was the need for better acoustics and storage and the importance of a dedicated larger laundry.”
- See Dwellbeing
