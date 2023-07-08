Cork auctioneer's online sale offers bargains for inside and out

Whether you want to nab a bargain, spend more time in the garden or find a special something for an available niche in your home or holiday home the online sale by Woodwards in Cork today offers plenty of opportunities.
A total of 268 lots from residences in Douglas, Kinsale and West Cork will come under the hammer at 11am.
These sales usually fly back at a reasonable pace so the time to start browsing and bidding is now. Among the more expensively estimated lots is a sylvan painting by Arthur Maderson, some Coalbrookdale cast-iron benches, vases, urns, a patio set and some Persian rugs.
The auction offers nests of tables, chairs, a davenport, a Victorian round oak brass bound barrel, decanters and glassware, vintage bottles, mirrors, lamps and a good selection of very reasonably estimated antique furniture.