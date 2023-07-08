Cork auctioneer's online sale offers bargains for inside and out

A total of 268 lots from residences in Douglas, Kinsale and West Cork come under the hammer 
A five-piece cast-iron patio set for sale online sale from Woodwards in Cork

Sat, 08 Jul, 2023 - 05:16
Des O’Sullivan

Whether you want to nab a bargain, spend more time in the garden or find a special something for an available niche in your home or holiday home the online sale by Woodwards in Cork today offers plenty of opportunities.

A total of 268 lots from residences in Douglas, Kinsale and West Cork will come under the hammer at 11am. 

This Victorian walnut lowboy is at Woodwards.
These sales usually fly back at a reasonable pace so the time to start browsing and bidding is now. Among the more expensively estimated lots is a sylvan painting by Arthur Maderson, some Coalbrookdale cast-iron benches, vases, urns, a patio set and some Persian rugs. 

The auction offers nests of tables, chairs, a davenport, a Victorian round oak brass bound barrel, decanters and glassware, vintage bottles, mirrors, lamps and a good selection of very reasonably estimated antique furniture.

#Home - Art and AntiquesPlace: CorkOrganisation: Woodwards auctions
