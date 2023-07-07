Bedrooms: How to stay cool and sleep well in the summer heat

Much as we hanker after warm sunny days and an end to what often seems to be six-month winters, when the heat finally arrives it doesn’t take more than a week for us to feel nostalgic for a shower of rain.

But it’s night-time when difficulty getting undisturbed rest, in homes never designed to cope with hot nights, leaves us fatigued and groggy the next day.

A lightweight duvet or light blanket should replace a heavier tog duvet in summertime: Cable knit blanket from Next, €79-€132.

Sleep consultant Lucy Wolfe looks to bedroom temperature, firstly, to battle the heat.

“At all times of the year we aim to have the bedroom as the coolest in the house as this can help initiate sleep,” she says. “Do whatever you can to cool the room in advance. Pull down the blinds early in the day, put a frozen bottle of water in front of a fan to circulate cold air in the room and consider having a cool shower before bedtime, or running your wrists under cool water can be an alternative.”

But the heat presents particular challenges to parents of little ones. Lucy suggests removing everything from the cot, especially the waterproof sheet to allow air to circulate freely, and getting the child comfortable.

“Strip them down as necessary but try to keep the sleeping bag,” she says. “Use a very low tog (0.2-0.5) and just a nappy if very warm, rather than keeping the vest and not using a sleeping bag.”

Two tips cited by sleep expert Anne Marie Boyhan, of The Sleep Care Company, deal with getting the room and your body right for sleeping.

Linen is a natural bed linen material suitable for warm nights to help keep the sleeper cool: Pure linen bed set from €85 at M&S.

“The ideal temperature for the bedroom is 18.3C but anything from 16C to 20C is good for sleep,” she says. “If the room temperature goes above this, we will struggle to sleep.” Employing a fan and keeping blinds and curtains drawn during the day are her starting points.

“It's a good idea to darken your bedroom during the day and just ventilate it before going to bed,” she explains. “We only need to look to how they do it in Spain and Italy. They adopt this trick by closing their shutters during the day to keep their rooms dark and cool as a result.”

Keeping the bedroom dark during the day by drawing curtains and blinds helps to keep room temperature down by night.

With the environment sorted, Anne Marie looks to core body temperature which starts with understanding how the body and brain work.

“Our body temperature naturally drops as the day goes on and before bed, it needs to be low in order for us to sleep. If it’s hot and this process is interrupted, then so is our sleep.

"Secondly, our body produces a hormone called melatonin which causes a drop in core body temperature that is needed for sleep. If the ambient temperature is too high, this process is interrupted, so it may take longer to get to sleep. It’s also harder to get into a deep sleep, so you may find it harder to stay asleep when it’s hot, leading to tossing and turning.

"Thirdly, as we are used to lower temperatures during the rest of the year, our brain thinks that the heat is a signal to stay awake, so for us to sleep we need to reduce our body temperature. A cool, but not cold, sleeping environment is ideal.”

So how do we get into that cooler body temperature before heading off to the land of nod?

“Before bed, have a warm shower or a warm foot bath, or take a water bottle with lukewarm water to bed," says Anne Marie. "This will help us drop our core body temperature.

Hot water bottles have their uses in summer, filled with lukewarm water for helping to bring down core body temperature: Sleep Embroidered pure wool hot water bottle from www.thefinecottoncompany.com. €69.80.

“For children, the same rules apply,” she adds. “Keep their rooms dark and cool by closing the curtains during the day. Use a room thermometer to check the temperature of the room. Consider light clothing, remembering that the temperature will drop during the night.”

Sari Winkworth, co-owner of organic bed linen company White & Green, suggests using breathable bedding like cotton sheets and pillowcases.

“These natural fabrics allow better airflow and help to wick away moisture from the body, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night," she says.

“If you haven’t already done it, swap out your heavy duvet for a lighter summer-weight version. Look for a duvet with a lower tog rating, or a thin, breathable blanket that provides just enough warmth without trapping excessive heat. This will prevent you from feeling too hot and ensure a more restful sleep.”