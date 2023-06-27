Garden Q&A: What hedge plant will offer shelter and privacy if I remove leylandii?

I am working on redesigning a garden right now and one element which has to be removed is an established leylandii hedge — a job I will do in the winter.
It has outgrown its space and its time is up.
In this particular garden, I will replace it with a fagus or beech hedge as the garden only needs something to reach about two metres.
I love beech as a hedge and, thankfully, so does the garden owner.
So before I could answer your question, you need to think about how much screening and wind protection you need.
Beech is good in a sheltered area but the brown leaves in the winter aren’t to everyone's taste.
A great choice in an exposed situation is the evergreen Elaeagnus x ebbingeii which will reach a height of between three and four metres but can easily be maintained at one or one-and-a-half metres.
