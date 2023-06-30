Peter Dowdall: These are the roses that benefit pollinators  

Roses are classic garden plants that can add beauty, fragrance, and colour to any garden. But are roses valuable for pollinators?
They are broken into groups as referred to above—including the hybrid teas and floribundas—but also climbers, ramblers, Old English, David Austin, bush, patio, shrub, and ground-cover roses.
It will stay under a metre in height and similar in spread, so it is not tiny, but still a dwarf in terms of roses. Although the individual flowers are small, they are highly attractive to bees and other pollinators, and the sheer number of blooms produced by this plant makes it an important resource for them.
While both are worth growing, if I was to choose one, it would be Francis E Lester, as its petals are white at the centre of the flower, which seems to nearly illuminate the stamens, and the whole flower fades to a pure white as the season progresses.
