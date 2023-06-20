College summer in US led to iconic Irish home scent brand 

Owned run by three siblings, founder Orla Van den Bergh and her brothers, Mark and David Van den Bergh, Max Benjamin developed because of Orla’s love of candle making — which she believes she may not have discovered had she not spent that fateful summer in the US during her college years.
“The candles use blends of natural waxes with lead-free cotton wicks,” adds Orla.
“During the pandemic, we tried to fulfil many needs for our customers, and while this was successful, and we received a lot of gratitude from customers, now is the time for us to go back to the roots of the brand and showcase why Max Benjamin is so beloved and has stood the test of time.”
Customers can expect to see many of their favourite scents such as Dodici, French Linen Water and True Lavender alongside some new fragrances such as the heady Irish Leather & Oud.
The range is now a solid 10 scents, with the team at Max Benjamin wanting to refine the offering to bring customers items that are truly beloved, as well as something new. Candles are now larger, at 210g with a 50-hour burn time and will retail at €28.
