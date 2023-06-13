Contents from famous Limerick pub to come under the hammer

Railway and pub memorabilia collectors will find much of interest at Aidan Foley's on-the-premises auction of contents from Thady O'Neill's pub at Ennis Road, Limerick on Tuesday, June 20. Once part of the Two Mile Inn the popular hostelry closed about 12 years ago and with its barrel-vaulted carriage-like interior it has remained more or less untouched.

The 647 lots on offer include rarities that will enthuse collectors like a complete Jacobs Biscuit Tin on stand with a see-through lid, an old CIE level crossing sign with warnings in Irish and English, platform signs, enamel advertising, leaded glass pub doors and an antique butter churn. The catalogue is online and there will be viewing at Thady O'Neill's Sunday and Monday from 10am to 5pm on each day.

There will be a large sale at Aidan Foley's Sixmilebridge auction rooms on June 26, 27 and 28. This is to be the second last sale at Sixmilebridge, where the auction rooms have been sold to a supermarket. Auctions will continue online.