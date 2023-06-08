Search is on for Ireland's favourite building or space 

IF THERE’S a building or space you absolutely adore, speak up and get your voice heard this week.

We’re all urged to have our say on the nation’s favourite building, from homes to workplaces, and from learning environments to public spaces, as the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) is on its annual search for Ireland’s most-loved building or public space.

RIAI shortlist: Elizabeth Fort, Cork City. Picture: Jed Niezgoda

“The RIAI Public Choice Award is a unique opportunity for members of the public to choose their favourite project from a shortlist of buildings designed by Irish-registered architects,” says Sandra O’Connell of the RIAI.

Online public voting opened as the shortlist was announced for RIAI Architecture Awards 2023.

“This year’s RIAI Awards received a record number of 187 entries, with 53 projects now in the running for the public choice award,” adds Dr O’Connell.

Haulbowline Block No 8, OBFA Architects. Picture: Peter Molloy

The shortlist highlights strong regional representation of architectural quality, with buildings and public spaces located in all corners of the country from the large cities — Cork, Limerick, Dublin, and Belfast — to towns and rural communities in counties Cork, Clare, Carlow, Donegal, Down, Kildare, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Waterford, and Wicklow.

The shortlist also includes international representation with projects in both Lesotho, Southern Africa, and London.

EYES ON THE PRIZE

Each of the projects shortlisted was designed by an RIAI-registered architect and was completed in 2022.

The public choice award marks the launch of the annual RIAI Architecture Awards, now in their 34th year, which celebrates excellence in the design and delivery of buildings and places for people.

RIAI shortlist: Béal na Bláth Centenary, CCC CPIU Architects with Scott Tallon Walker Architects and Prof Finola O'Kane. Picture: Benson Russell

“The annual RIAI Architecture Awards raise awareness of the value that architecture brings to society through inspiration and design innovation, from our homes to our workplaces, to our healthcare buildings, and urban places in towns, and cities,” says RIAI president Charlotte Sheridan.

Online voting closes at midnight on Tuesday, June 20, and the winner will be announced on June 22 by the RIAI president at the Museum of Literature Ireland.