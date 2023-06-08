Search is on for Ireland's favourite building or space 

“The RIAI Public Choice Award is a unique opportunity for members of the public to choose their favourite project from a shortlist of buildings designed by Irish-registered architects,” says Sandra O’Connell of the RIAI.
Online public voting opened as the shortlist was announced for RIAI Architecture Awards 2023.
The shortlist highlights strong regional representation of architectural quality, with buildings and public spaces located in all corners of the country from the large cities — Cork, Limerick, Dublin, and Belfast — to towns and rural communities in counties Cork, Clare, Carlow, Donegal, Down, Kildare, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Waterford, and Wicklow.
The shortlist also includes international representation with projects in both Lesotho, Southern Africa, and London.
The public choice award marks the launch of the annual RIAI Architecture Awards, now in their 34th year, which celebrates excellence in the design and delivery of buildings and places for people.
