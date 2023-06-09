Wish List: Super stoneware and cool copper coffee scoops

Cork-based Lisa Wilson makes contemporary, wheel-thrown stoneware. Working from her studio in Kinsale, the seasoned designer and artist creates both functional and decorative pieces.

We love the blend of simple style and brilliant colour that are at the essence of these small jugs, €26 each, from Ardmore Pottery & Gallery.

COFFEE TIME

Made by Hario, a brand which has been synonymous with the coffee business for over a century, this nifty little coffee scoop is copper.

With discreet, internal measurement markings and the capacity to hold around 12g of joe, it will add a touch of bling to any coffee station. It’s €20 from Cork Coffee Roasters.

PICTURE THIS

Quintessentially maximalist in essence, the Congo Nightfall mural is stunning, with depth and shadow showcasing deep blues and emerald greens on black. Intensely vibrant, its opulent, jungle-inspired theme is fabulously brave and bold.

It’s also wall-enhancing in the extreme. Yours for €42 per sq m; bespoke, from Graham & Brown.

JUST DELICIOUS

Proudly operating under a Guaranteed Irish banner from Little Island, County Cork, Hanna Bäckmo handmakes reusable beeswax food wraps in a variety of pretty prints.

On cotton fabric, a blend of beeswax, pine resin and organic jojoba oil, creates a waterproof wrap. Being slightly adhesive, it helps keep food fresh. An eco-friendly alternative to clingfilm and other single-use plastics. From €5.25 at Hanna’s Bees and also from Chou’s Cottage.

GET AHEAD

We love the headboard’s curved line on this darling velvet bed frame.

The upholstered Matson design is an opulent blush pink; delivering a clean, contemporary look. If you’ve stuff to store, this bed is also available in ottoman or two-drawer storage formats. It’s available from €340 at Next.

COSY NEST

Every little person needs a cosy nest for rest and play. The Cotton & Sweets Junior Boho Play Nest is recommended for "older children" and can fit two.

For practical reasons, it has a removable cotton cover, one that’s machine washable at 30C.

For added charm, a matching canopy can be purchased separately. Yours for €240 from Josh & Jenna.

ON THE COUCH

Widely associated with Sigmund Freud and psychoanalysis, the chaise longue remains a timeless piece of furniture in any home — whether traditional or contemporary.

Placed in a hallway, yours will provide seating for youngsters — spruced up, ready and waiting to head out on adventures. These pieces of furniture are perfect too in lounges and bedrooms, or wherever you’re inclined to recline. Upholstered in vibrant red, this one is 180cm long and 56cm wide; €495 from Treasure Trove.

COLOURS OF HAPPINESS

Made in Ireland, this multi-coloured throw is a bright, beautiful and feel-good accessory for any home or garden. Made from 100% merino wool, it will provide warmth and comfort, whether thrown across a chair or draped picnic rug-style across a summer lawn, and features an impressive, Intarsia knit design. Yours for €119.00 from Blarney Woollen Mills.