Art: Long hot summer that bore fruit in famous pear paintings

William Scott painting, a still life by Roderic O'Conor and sculpture by Rowan Gillespie — and more — at Dublin sale
An Orchard of Pears No. 1 (1976) by William Scott at de Veres.

Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 04:00
Des O’Sullivan

For art lovers, one enormous benefit of the long hot summer of 1976 was that it led to the creation of William Scott's fascinating pear paintings prompted by an abundance of pears which flourished at his studio wall in Somerset. 

The first in a series of 17 renowned works collectively known as an orchard of pears comes up as lot 36 at de Veres Outstanding Irish Art and Sculpture sale in Dublin next Tuesday evening (June 13). 

This classic painting, where empty space is animated by the position of the fruit, has an estimate of €150,000-€200,000.

Scott, Paul Henry, Sean Keating, Roderic O'Conor, Donald Teskey, Rowan Gillespie and Patrick O'Reilly are among the artists who feature. Connemara Cottages (€120,000-€160,000) is the most expensively estimated of three paintings by Paul Henry in the sale. 

It dates to 1932-35. 

The Window (1924) by Sean Keating at de Veres.
The Window (1924) by Sean Keating at de Veres.

The Window by Sean Keating dates to 1924, features his wife May and is estimated at €80,000-€120,000. 

There is a still life by Roderic O'Conor, a famine ship by John Behan, Solon's Law, a 1996 patinated bronze and Kilkenny limestone piece by Rowan Gillespie and a playful sculpture entitled Staying the Course by Patrick O'Reilly among 133 lots. 

The sculpture is on view this weekend in the garden of The Merrion Hotel and the paintings can be seen at de Veres on Kildare St. All bidding for the sale will be online.

