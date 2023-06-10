Art: Long hot summer that bore fruit in famous pear paintings

For art lovers, one enormous benefit of the long hot summer of 1976 was that it led to the creation of William Scott's fascinating pear paintings prompted by an abundance of pears which flourished at his studio wall in Somerset.

The first in a series of 17 renowned works collectively known as an orchard of pears comes up as lot 36 at de Veres Outstanding Irish Art and Sculpture sale in Dublin next Tuesday evening (June 13).