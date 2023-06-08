Peter Dowdall: 'Pristine lawns were once the only way gardens could be beautiful. Now it's the opposite'

The weeds are our friends. Weeds are beautiful and must be appreciated. This is the message coming loud and proud once more from Chelsea and other such shows recently.
Perhaps, like mine, your garden needs to play host to a trampoline, swing sets and other “essentials” or maybe you just don’t like that unkempt look.
There are certain things which everybody has to stop, such as using pesticides in the garden, and we each need to be mindful of the wildlife which call our gardens home but if a bit of bling and order in the garden is what you want then good on you and this can be achieved in an ecologically sound way.
The Nurture Landscapes Garden at Chelsea Flower Show, designed by Sarah Price, certainly showed how some sparkle can be added to an environmentally sound garden. Taking her inspiration from British artist and plantsman Sir Cedric Morris and his home, Benton End, the style of Sarah’s garden was naturalistic and informal and was richly planted with one group of plants which, I think, stole the show at this year’s Chelsea.
Don’t expect it or the irises to appear on garden centre benches near you anytime soon, for such is the demand in the UK alone for these plants, it could be a while before supply trickles across the Irish Sea. By their very nature, plants cannot be produced at the flick of a switch, it takes that most precious of commodities, time, but when they do appear, treat yourselves.
