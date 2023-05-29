Home Q&A: Do sustainable home improvements require planning permission?

Do sustainable home improvements require planning permission?

If you are adding an EV charger or solar-PV panels it does not generally require planning permission — but there are conditions.

Serious external renovations, extensions and even sustainable changes often require planning, and even sustainable improvements are now under pressure from new demands.

There are two SEAI grant-aided projects that might run you into trouble. If you are putting external insulation on your home using SEAI grant aid (the “wrap”), it’s inevitable you are making changes to more than 25% of the outside of the building, and you’ll run straight into Part L of the building regulations, requiring that the entire building is raised to an energy efficiency level in the BER of B2 or better.

Since 2019, the EU’s Energy Performance of Buildings Directive mandates a near-zero energy level of insulation (NZEB).

In terms of planning permission, it’s required if the appearance of your home will be altered, if the final finish is inconsistent with neighbouring homes, or if your home is a protected structure, or located in an architectural conservation area in the local authority development plan. Don’t go ahead unless you are deemed 100% compliant.

If the windows are being changed on a protected structure, the planners will also take interest.

The second outside improvement — roof-mounted PV-solar arrays — are now free from planning permission requirements, but they do have to comply with proper installation parameters (like the distance from the eaves and edge of the roof for example).

If the array is in the immediate area of an airport, issues of potential “glint and glare” should be followed up by your supplier.

Currently, you do not need planning permission for ground-mounted solar panels if they are under 25 square metres in area, and are less than 2.5m above the ground.

The private open space to the rear or side of the house should not be reduced to less than 25 square metres.

Again, if your home is a protected structure, that includes the grounds and outbuildings, so follow up with your local authority’s conservation officer before going ahead with roof-mounted or ground-mounted PV-solar.

In terms of standard central heating, you can install a central heating system chimney, boiler house or oil storage tank (up to 3,500 litres capacity) without PP.

