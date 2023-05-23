Peter Dowdall: Cork and Kerry gardeners shine at Chelsea with impressive medal haul

Chelsea Flower Show kicked off on Tuesday on the grounds of the Royal Hospital in Chelsea and Irish interest is higher than normal this year.

The Chelsea Flower Show is coordinated by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), the UK’s leading gardening charity and takes place from Tuesday 23 to Saturday 27 May.

The flagship horticultural event is often cited as the best opportunity to see cutting-edge design and planting schemes along with beautiful displays from leading horticulturists and designers based in the UK and internationally.

Billy Alexander of Kells Bay Gardens in Kerry is exhibiting in the Great Pavilion and achieved the coveted gold medal standard.

Speaking about the award, Mr Alexander said: “I am overjoyed to get the news today of receiving another gold medal, it is a great honour.

"Over the last year, I have spent time travelling to South East Asia and South America to source new specimens to add to my collection, and planning how I could bring my vision to life.

I continue to be inspired by the local environment, and at Kells Bay we are so fortunate to live in such an idyllic place where these ferns can also thrive.

"While there are considerable hurdles involved in showcasing at respected shows like the Chelsea Flower Show, around finance, logistics and maintaining a high quality of plant health, it is worth every obstacle in moments like this. We are thrilled with where our exhibit is placed within the show, in a central position, and we hope to wow our many visitors over the next few days.”

Mr Alexander, based in Caherciveen, Co Kerry, installed his most ambitious display to date at this year's Chelsea, adding to his 2021 success, where he was awarded gold medals at both the RHS Chelsea Flower show and the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Show.

Cork-based garden designer Anne Hamilton has co-designed the Carvernoma on my Mind garden with Finnish designer Taina Suonio, at this year's show and they have achieved Silver Medal standard.

A cavernoma is a rare lesion most commonly found on the brain or spine and can lead to strokes, seizures, neurological deficits, disability and sometimes death. Ms Hamilton’s family has been affected by cavernoma and thus this garden has been designed with love, awareness, and exquisite attention to detail.

Creating a show garden at the world's greatest flower show is no mean feat and not for the faint-hearted. Considering most show gardens can have budgets in the high six figures, the fact this garden was built without a main sponsor is jaw-droppingly impressive and shows just how much this project means to the two women.

Funds were raised through a GoFundMe appeal and industry sponsors came on board with plants and materials.

The garden has received much favourable feedback and could be worth watching out for when it comes to People’s Choice awards at the end of the week.

Donnacha Cahill is a West of Ireland sculptor specialising in bronze and steel. He believes in creating work that acts as a vessel to inspire and tell stories. He takes his inspiration from his everyday surroundings in Athenry and his work can be found in private collections around the globe. Mr Cahill’s exhibit achieved a four-star trade stand rating.

“A show like Chelsea just opens up so much opportunity and potential, and to see exhibitors of such calibre and to achieve a four-star rating in amongst them is just fantastic.”

All in all, a nice haul of three awards for Ireland.