Sustainable design secrets from the pros for our living spaces

Once the preserve of bedsit landlords looking for a cheap kitting out, second-hand shops have become magnets for interiors foragers, and at this time of year, they’re on the lookout for garden furniture in anticipation of alfresco living.

Instagram influencer Sharon Holland of Now And Then Home, who has made pre-loved an art form in her beautiful Co. Cork Georgian farmhouse, is now doing it with her outdoor space.

“Thinking about it logically,” she says, “a huge financial outlay on outdoor furniture in a climate that infrequently delivers on long sunny spells is doomed to failure.”

Her commonsense approach is to source older wicker furniture to migrate between indoors and outdoors as the seasons dictate, mixing and matching being key to her success, she tells me.

“I’ve got two lovely wicker seats and an old Portarlington trunk in our front porch waiting for sunshine, and when it arrives they’ll be quickly and easily moved outdoors to bask in the sunshine.”

But her covetable and fun buy is an antique cast iron bath she picked up for €50 and now installed in her courtyard where she sees the odd seaweed bath taking place on hot days, or younger family members having a splash.

Sharon Holland's courtyard patio is being spruced up for summer living, with the creative addition of a vintage bathtub for fun splashes on hot days, or maybe a beer cooler when it's party time.

Among her favourite pre-loved sources are DoneDeal and Adverts.ie, online auction houses, and charity shops. But when it comes to inevitable new purchases her tip is buying out of season, citing how she got a whopping 70% off a garden lounge set by buying in January.

“Sometimes stores may also be open to giving a further discount if you take the floor model,” she adds.

To get started on your pre-loved shopping journey, she says: “List large and small items you are searching for in a notebook or digitally on your phone. When shopping, only buy what’s on your list unless you find something absolutely unputdownable.

“Search in charity shops, vintage shops and junk shops. Ask the manager to keep an eye open for specific things you are searching for and they’ll often take your number and phone you if something comes in that fits your bill and brief. I usually don’t walk past a charity shop without ‘doing a lap’ with my list open or in mind. Little and often is the key to success.”

Rita Holding, co-owner of RH Vintage Interiors in Leap, Co. Cork, says spotting a good buy is all about research.

“Check second-hand online pages and don’t commit to buying until you have seen the item. A picture is great but viewing something gives you the full story.”

But just because something is second-hand doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bargain, she cautions.

“Items like garden planters can be very expensive and quite often older pots and planters cost more than new. Look for alternatives — old oak whiskey barrels, Belfast sinks and old cast iron hoppers. Garden benches are also a great home restoration project, buying just the bench ends and replacing the timber from your local hardware store is a cost-effective alternative.

“Draw out a rough plan with measurements for items you’re looking for. Take pictures. We’re asked daily if something will work in a certain area, but without seeing colour and décor it’s difficult to advise. Don’t be afraid to negotiate on the price especially when buying a few items. Just ask, what’s your best price?”

Colin Murphy co-owner of Cork city-based CJM Furniture tells me used garden furniture sells as soon as it comes in.

“Second-hand stores have different things every week,” he says, citing a recent acquisition of a perforated metal table and four stacking chairs for €70, and solid teak folding chairs at €20 each.

But it’s repurposing, especially old heavy brown furniture, where he sees an opportunity.

“You can stain and varnish it and add some funky plastic garden chairs.”

And it appears customer feedback shows some serious creativity, especially with a consignment of granite sinks.

“One customer made a garden potting station and connected it to a hose pipe,” Colin explains. “Someone else has a barbecue washing station. People are making palettes into furniture and putting castors on a cable reel, staining it and putting on a plastic top to make a bar table.”

And his top tip? “Be patient and keep an eye out but don’t spend a fortune. With Irish weather, wooden items are not going to last.”