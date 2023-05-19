When downsizing or 'rightsizing' our home can supersize our life

Are you struggling to deal with the upkeep of your home or finding the related costs hard to handle? Are you eager for a change, want to simplify your life, or start a new phase in life?

If you can relate to these issues, downsizing your property may be the answer. Downsizing, more fashionably known as rightsizing, is when you buy a smaller home than the one you currently have.

Empty nest

It’s often a decision made by those who now have an empty nest, are finding it challenging to maintain their house, or want to release equity. However, it can also be due to a change in lifestyle, mobility issues, or the loss of a loved one.

HOW DO YOU KNOW WHEN YOU’RE READY?

So, how do you know when you are ready to downsize, you might ask?

Well, if you can relate to any of the following issues, it’s time to consider downsizing:

Location

You want to live in a town or village with good transport links and plenty of amenities, making you less dependent on a car and increasing your security.

Size

Your house is too big — your family has left the nest, and you’re living in the house with your spouse or perhaps by yourself.

Maintenance

You find it challenging and time-consuming to maintain your house, which can be costly to pay someone to handle or impossible to find someone to do it.

Desire to release equity

You want to free-up money to help a family member get on the property ladder or travel in your retirement.

Reduce running costs

You are keen to reduce the costs of running a home — you might be living in a big old house with a low Building Energy Rating (BER) and you’re finding it difficult and costly to heat.

More independence

You want to be independent and manage your house yourself, or perhaps you live alone and don’t drive, and being located near transport links would make you feel more independent.

Lifestyle change

Retirement is one of the most common reasons to downsize your home, cutting basic expenses and creating more income.

Health or mobility

For mobility reasons, it may be easier for you to live in a bungalow.

What are the benefits of downsizing?

The benefits of downsizing are apparent. Moving to a smaller home includes cost savings in heating, electricity, and insurance. Additionally, if you’re living in an older property, moving to a more modern one can mean less time and money that you need to spend on maintenance.

You become a “cash” buyer for your new home, making you an attractive prospect in a tight market.

You may also be living closer to family and friends, gain independence and less car dependence.

WHERE TO BEGIN WHEN DOWNSIZING

Starting a new phase of your life can be exciting. Understanding what your needs are is vital in finding your next home.

Get a sheet of paper and write your requirements down. Get a valuation of your current property to budget for your next home.

Speak to an estate agent who will work with you to not alone sell your property but also help to find your next home.

Downsizing can be a smart move, providing you with a simpler and more comfortable lifestyle, so why not take the first step and start the downsizing journey today?

Estate agent and valuer Majella Galvin.