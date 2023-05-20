Take a seat for contemporary furniture and art at design sale

Art and design sale with a modernist setting at the de Veres timed online auction 
A set of six tulip chairs by Eero Saarinen at de Veres.

Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 04:44
Des O’Sullivan

Design, furniture, lighting, and contemporary art will come under the hammer at a timed online auction by de Veres which runs until Tuesday.

Classic pieces include a set of six tulip chairs by renowned Finnish-American architect Eero Saarinen and Egg (€3,000 to €5,000) and Swan (€600 to €900) chairs by Arne Jacobsen, one of the most significant figures in Danish design history.

Abstract by Chung Eun-Mo at de Veres.
The 150-lot sale features a large selection of carefully- chosen art by Charles Tyrrell, Chung Eon-Mo, Cecil King, le Corbusier, Andy Warhol, William Scott, Mark Francis, and many other Irish and international artists whose work will fit easily into a modernist setting. There are Danish and Italian pieces from the 1960s, 70s, and 80s along with contemporary labels like Roche Bobois and Ligne Roset.

The auction is on view at de Veres from today and the catalogue is online.

