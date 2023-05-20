Antiques: Cork pieces at Lynes & Lynes sale in Carrigtwohill

Offering everything from a 12-inch long c 1820 sideboard that was once at Midleton College, a carved oak pulpit, the Journal of the Cork Historical and Archaeological Society and an old Hornby train collection, the sale by Lynes & Lynes in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, next Saturday, May 27, has much to interest collectors.

Included in the auction is the collection of the late Craig and Mary McKechnie, removed from Lynwood, their residence overlooking Cork Harbour at Rushbrooke.

There is a large 19th-century mahogany server by Maple and Co (€600-€1,000), a set of Cork 11-bar dining chairs (€2,500-€3,500), and a selection of Cork furniture including side tables and chests of drawers. An attractive Regency inlaid linen press (€400-€600) and a pair of Georgian demi-lune side tables with satinwood crossbanding (€600-€800) will generate much interest.

This c1820 sideboard at Lynes and Lynes was at Midleton College and originated at one of the great houses of East Cork.

A large collection of 19th-century lithographs of Egypt and the Holy Land by David Roberts RA (1796-1864) is to be sold in lots of two with estimates from €100-€300.

Lot 59 is a large model of a sailing boat on a stand which sat on a marble-topped table in the drawing room (€200-€300).

Books include Journal of the Cork Historical and Archaeological Society, an old 1895 Cork Almanack including an advertisement for R & J McKechnie, books of Cork interest together with a collection of yachting and gardening books.

A silver cream jug and sugar bowl by William Egan date from 1921-22.

The carved oak pulpit at Lynes & Lynes.

A large sideboard at the sale from Midleton College would originally have been in one of the great houses of East Cork. The estimate is €1,000-€1,500.

There should also be significant interest in a fine old chemist shop display cabinet (€200-€300).

An oak pulpit by Thomas Manning, Bagnalstown, is estimated at €500-€800. Lot 85 is a collection of First Period Belleek ware (€100-€200).

An old Hornby train collection was last sold by Lynes & Lynes a number of years ago. This time around the estimate is €500-€800.

The catalogue is online. Viewing gets underway in Carrigtwohill today and will continue throughout the coming week.