Antiques: Cork pieces at Lynes & Lynes sale in Carrigtwohill

And a collection from a home overlooking Cork Harbour home amongst items up for auction
Antiques: Cork pieces at Lynes & Lynes sale in Carrigtwohill

A chemist shop display cabinetÂ at Lynes and Lynes.

Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 02:00
writes Des O’Sullivan

Offering everything from a 12-inch long c 1820 sideboard that was once at Midleton College, a carved oak pulpit, the Journal of the Cork Historical and Archaeological Society and an old Hornby train collection, the sale by Lynes & Lynes in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, next Saturday, May 27, has much to interest collectors.

A 1920s cream jug and sugar bowl by Egans at Lynes and Lynes.
A 1920s cream jug and sugar bowl by Egans at Lynes and Lynes.

Included in the auction is the collection of the late Craig and Mary McKechnie, removed from Lynwood, their residence overlooking Cork Harbour at Rushbrooke.

There is a large 19th-century mahogany server by Maple and Co (€600-€1,000), a set of Cork 11-bar dining chairs (€2,500-€3,500), and a selection of Cork furniture including side tables and chests of drawers. An attractive Regency inlaid linen press (€400-€600) and a pair of Georgian demi-lune side tables with satinwood crossbanding (€600-€800) will generate much interest.

This c1820 sideboard at Lynes and Lynes was at Midleton College and originated at one of the great houses of East Cork.
This c1820 sideboard at Lynes and Lynes was at Midleton College and originated at one of the great houses of East Cork.

A large collection of 19th-century lithographs of Egypt and the Holy Land by David Roberts RA (1796-1864) is to be sold in lots of two with estimates from €100-€300.

Lot 59 is a large model of a sailing boat on a stand which sat on a marble-topped table in the drawing room (€200-€300).

Books include Journal of the Cork Historical and Archaeological Society, an old 1895 Cork Almanack including an advertisement for R & J McKechnie, books of Cork interest together with a collection of yachting and gardening books.

A silver cream jug and sugar bowl by William Egan date from 1921-22.

The carved oak pulpit at Lynes &amp; Lynes.
The carved oak pulpit at Lynes & Lynes.

A large sideboard at the sale from Midleton College would originally have been in one of the great houses of East Cork. The estimate is €1,000-€1,500.

There should also be significant interest in a fine old chemist shop display cabinet (€200-€300).

An oak pulpit by Thomas Manning, Bagnalstown, is estimated at €500-€800. Lot 85 is a collection of First Period Belleek ware (€100-€200).

An old Hornby train collection was last sold by Lynes & Lynes a number of years ago. This time around the estimate is €500-€800.

The catalogue is online. Viewing gets underway in Carrigtwohill today and will continue throughout the coming week.

More in this section

DIY and repair tricks that make your home feel good as new  S DIY and repair tricks that make your home feel good as new 
Inspirational workspace interior for a freelancer with computer on a wooden desk, white walls and the view of nature in the back These houseplants will boost wellbeing at home and work
Kitchen and Great Room in Apartment with painted accent wall, Pennsylvania, USA, Home: How to make small spaces and rooms look bigger
#Home - Art and Antiques#Home - Interiors
<p>Downsizing, more fashionably known as rightsizing, is when you buy a smaller home than the one you currently have. Picture: iStock</p>

When downsizing or 'rightsizing' our home can supersize our life

READ NOW
Property & Home
Newsletter

Sign up for our weekly update on residential property and planning news as well the latest trends in homes and gardens.

Sign up

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd