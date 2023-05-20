Antiques: Cork pieces at Lynes & Lynes sale in Carrigtwohill

Offering everything from a 12-inch long c 1820 sideboard that was once at Midleton College, a carved oak pulpit, the Journal of the Cork Historical and Archaeological Society and an old Hornby train collection, the sale by Lynes & Lynes in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, next Saturday, May 27, has much to interest collectors.
There is a large 19th-century mahogany server by Maple and Co (€600-€1,000), a set of Cork 11-bar dining chairs (€2,500-€3,500), and a selection of Cork furniture including side tables and chests of drawers. An attractive Regency inlaid linen press (€400-€600) and a pair of Georgian demi-lune side tables with satinwood crossbanding (€600-€800) will generate much interest.
A silver cream jug and sugar bowl by William Egan date from 1921-22.